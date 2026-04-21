Assembly Elections: EC On High Alert Ahead Of Voting In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission deploys paramilitary forces to ensure fair voting.

Webcasting disruptions may trigger re-polling in specific areas.

The Election Commission has made extensive preparations for the upcoming voting in Tamil Nadu and in West Bengal, aiming to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.

To prevent irregularities and violence, several measures have been implemented, including the large-scale deployment of paramilitary forces. Additional forces will be deployed if required.

The Commission is on high alert to curb booth capturing and fake voting. During webcasting, even a brief disruption, such as a camera going offline for a second or any technical issue, could lead to a re-poll being ordered.

For the first phase, re-polling may be conducted on the 25th and 27th if necessary, while for the second phase, it could take place on the 1st and 3rd.

If the Commission still finds that malpractice has not been effectively controlled and receives multiple complaints across assembly constituencies, it may even withhold the results for the entire legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces will reassure voters and ensure they can cast their votes without fear. Arrangements are also in place to escort voters safely to polling stations if needed.

West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. The results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared on May 4.