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HomeElectionAssembly Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Assam Records 17.87%, Kerala 16.23%, Puducherry 17.41% Till 9 Am

Assembly Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Assam Records 17.87%, Kerala 16.23%, Puducherry 17.41% Till 9 Am

Polling began at 7 am in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry with over 5 crore voters. Early turnout is steady as high-stakes contests unfold between NDA, Congress-led alliances and regional parties.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Polling for Assembly elections in all the three elections-bound states Kerala, Puducherry and Assam commenced at 7 am on Thursday with over five crore voters voting. Voting will continue until 6 pm.

Voting Percentage Turnout 

As of 9 am, voter turnout stood at 17.87% in Assam, 16.23% in Kerala, and 17.41% in Puducherry, indicating steady polling across all three states, according to the Election Commission of India.

High stakes In Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

In Assam, the main contest is between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The NDA comprises the BJP and allies such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional partners, while the opposition includes the Congress, AIUDF and Raijor Dal, resulting in a mix of alliance and multi-cornered fights.

Kerala is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP seeking to expand its presence.

In Puducherry, the NDA, comprising the AINRC, BJP and its allies, is up against the Congress-DMK-led INDIA bloc.

Alongside the Assembly polls, by-elections are being held in five constituencies: Ponda (Goa), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Koridang (Nagaland), and Dharmanagar (Tripura), necessitated by the deaths of sitting MLAs.

According to Election Commission data, Kerala has nearly three crore voters, Assam over two crore, and Puducherry more than nine lakh. The polls come as the current Assemblies near the end of their terms.

The contests are expected to be fiercely competitive. In Assam, the BJP-led NDA faces the Congress across all seats. Kerala sees its traditional battle between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, with the NDA also seeking to expand its presence. In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s alliance takes on a Congress-led coalition.

Alongside these elections, bypolls in eight constituencies across six states are also being held. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, with the process expected to conclude by May 6.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did polling begin for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam?

Polling commenced at 7 am on Thursday, with voting continuing until 6 pm across all three states.

What was the voter turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry as of 9 am?

As of 9 am, Assam had a turnout of 17.87%, Kerala had 16.23%, and Puducherry had 17.41%.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
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Voter Turnout Percentage Today Election 2026 Kerala Election 2026 Voting Percentage Live Assam Polling Turnout 9 Am Today Puducherry Voting Stats 2026 Assembly Election 2026 Voter Turnout By Hour State Wise Polling Updates 2026 ABP News Elections Pinarayi Vijayan Vs Himanta Biswa Sarma Polls
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