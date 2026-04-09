Polling commenced at 7 am on Thursday, with voting continuing until 6 pm across all three states.
Assembly Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Assam Records 17.87%, Kerala 16.23%, Puducherry 17.41% Till 9 Am
Polling began at 7 am in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry with over 5 crore voters. Early turnout is steady as high-stakes contests unfold between NDA, Congress-led alliances and regional parties.
Polling for Assembly elections in all the three elections-bound states Kerala, Puducherry and Assam commenced at 7 am on Thursday with over five crore voters voting. Voting will continue until 6 pm.
Voting Percentage Turnout
As of 9 am, voter turnout stood at 17.87% in Assam, 16.23% in Kerala, and 17.41% in Puducherry, indicating steady polling across all three states, according to the Election Commission of India.
High stakes In Assam, Kerala and Puducherry
In Assam, the main contest is between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The NDA comprises the BJP and allies such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional partners, while the opposition includes the Congress, AIUDF and Raijor Dal, resulting in a mix of alliance and multi-cornered fights.
Kerala is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP seeking to expand its presence.
In Puducherry, the NDA, comprising the AINRC, BJP and its allies, is up against the Congress-DMK-led INDIA bloc.
Alongside the Assembly polls, by-elections are being held in five constituencies: Ponda (Goa), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Koridang (Nagaland), and Dharmanagar (Tripura), necessitated by the deaths of sitting MLAs.
Related Video
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
When did polling begin for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam?
What was the voter turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry as of 9 am?
As of 9 am, Assam had a turnout of 17.87%, Kerala had 16.23%, and Puducherry had 17.41%.