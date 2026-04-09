Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



Polling for Assembly elections in all the three elections-bound states Kerala, Puducherry and Assam commenced at 7 am on Thursday with over five crore voters voting. Voting will continue until 6 pm.

Voting Percentage Turnout

As of 9 am, voter turnout stood at 17.87% in Assam, 16.23% in Kerala, and 17.41% in Puducherry, indicating steady polling across all three states, according to the Election Commission of India.

High stakes In Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

In Assam, the main contest is between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance. The NDA comprises the BJP and allies such as the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and other regional partners, while the opposition includes the Congress, AIUDF and Raijor Dal, resulting in a mix of alliance and multi-cornered fights.

Kerala is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the CPI(M), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP seeking to expand its presence.

In Puducherry, the NDA, comprising the AINRC, BJP and its allies, is up against the Congress-DMK-led INDIA bloc.

Alongside the Assembly polls, by-elections are being held in five constituencies: Ponda (Goa), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Koridang (Nagaland), and Dharmanagar (Tripura), necessitated by the deaths of sitting MLAs.

According to Election Commission data, Kerala has nearly three crore voters, Assam over two crore, and Puducherry more than nine lakh. The polls come as the current Assemblies near the end of their terms. The contests are expected to be fiercely competitive. In Assam, the BJP-led NDA faces the Congress across all seats. Kerala sees its traditional battle between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, with the NDA also seeking to expand its presence. In Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy’s alliance takes on a Congress-led coalition. Alongside these elections, bypolls in eight constituencies across six states are also being held. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, with the process expected to conclude by May 6.

Related Video Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced