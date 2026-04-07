Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionPawan Khera Fled To Hyderabad: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Passport Row 

Pawan Khera Fled To Hyderabad: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Passport Row 

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Pawan Khera had earlier challenged authorities to arrest him but was now unavailable when police arrived at his Delhi home.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Pawan Khera has left for Hyderabad, even as police teams visited his residence in Delhi in connection with the passport controversy involving the Chief Minister’s wife.

Earlier in the day, a four-member team from Assam Police, assisted by Delhi Police, reached Khera’s home in the Nizamuddin area after an FIR was registered in the case. However, Khera was not present at the residence. Officials had informed local police in advance and remained at the location, awaiting his return for questioning.

Taking a dig at Khera’s absence, Sarma said the Congress leader had earlier challenged authorities to arrest him but was now unavailable when police arrived.

Passport Row Escalates

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera, who heads the media and publicity department of the Indian National Congress. He had claimed that documents suggest Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possessed multiple foreign passports, raising questions over potential violations of Indian citizenship laws.

Khera alleged that she held passports from countries including the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda, and also questioned alleged property links in Dubai and business connections in Wyoming.

He further raised questions about whether she also holds an Indian passport, noting that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship.

Responding strongly, Sarma said his wife has filed an FIR against Khera over what he termed fabricated claims. He warned that using forged documents to make allegations, especially during elections, could invite strict legal action under relevant laws, including provisions carrying severe penalties.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Assam Police visit Pawan Khera's residence?

Assam Police visited Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi in connection with an FIR filed over allegations he made regarding Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's passports.

What are the allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife?

Pawan Khera alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple foreign passports, which could violate Indian citizenship laws.

What is the passport controversy about?

The controversy involves allegations by Pawan Khera that Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife holds foreign passports, raising questions about dual citizenship laws in India.

What action has been taken by Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife?

Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his wife has filed an FIR against Pawan Khera over what he called fabricated claims and the use of forged documents.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Apr 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Elections Himanta Biswa Sarma Pawan Khera Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Pawan Khera Fled To Hyderabad: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Passport Row 
Pawan Khera Fled To Hyderabad: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Passport Row 
Election
Kerala Richest Candidate List: Top 5 Crorepati Nominees In Elections. Details Here
Kerala Richest Candidate List: Top 5 Crorepati Nominees In Elections. Details Here
Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: DMK vs AIADMK To Face-Off In 121 Seats; Direct Battles To Seal State’s Fate
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: DMK vs AIADMK To Face-Off In 121 Seats; Direct Battles To Seal State’s Fate
Election
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: DMK vs AIADMK To Face-Off In 121 Seats; Direct Battles To Seal State’s Fate
Tamil Nadu Election 2026: DMK vs AIADMK To Face-Off In 121 Seats; Direct Battles To Seal State’s Fate
Advertisement

Videos

WAR DAY 39: Massive Blasts Rock Tehran as Iran Vows Resistance Amid US-Israel Strikes Surge
GLOBAL CRISIS: Trump Team Faces Impeachment Heat as Iran War Escalates to Civil Targets
POLITICAL STORM: Assam Police Reaches Pawan Khera’s Home Over Allegations on CM’s Wife Row
POLITICAL FLASHPOINT: BJP Targets Mamata Banerjee Over Poll Claims, War of Words Intensifies
WAR ALERT: Trump Eyes Iran Infrastructure Targets as Missile Strikes Ignite Middle East Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget