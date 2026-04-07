Assam Police visited Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi in connection with an FIR filed over allegations he made regarding Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's passports.
Pawan Khera Fled To Hyderabad: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Passport Row
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Pawan Khera had earlier challenged authorities to arrest him but was now unavailable when police arrived at his Delhi home.
Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Pawan Khera has left for Hyderabad, even as police teams visited his residence in Delhi in connection with the passport controversy involving the Chief Minister’s wife.
Earlier in the day, a four-member team from Assam Police, assisted by Delhi Police, reached Khera’s home in the Nizamuddin area after an FIR was registered in the case. However, Khera was not present at the residence. Officials had informed local police in advance and remained at the location, awaiting his return for questioning.
Taking a dig at Khera’s absence, Sarma said the Congress leader had earlier challenged authorities to arrest him but was now unavailable when police arrived.
Passport Row Escalates
The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera, who heads the media and publicity department of the Indian National Congress. He had claimed that documents suggest Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possessed multiple foreign passports, raising questions over potential violations of Indian citizenship laws.
Khera alleged that she held passports from countries including the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda, and also questioned alleged property links in Dubai and business connections in Wyoming.
He further raised questions about whether she also holds an Indian passport, noting that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship.
Responding strongly, Sarma said his wife has filed an FIR against Khera over what he termed fabricated claims. He warned that using forged documents to make allegations, especially during elections, could invite strict legal action under relevant laws, including provisions carrying severe penalties.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Assam Police visit Pawan Khera's residence?
What are the allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife?
Pawan Khera alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple foreign passports, which could violate Indian citizenship laws.
What is the passport controversy about?
The controversy involves allegations by Pawan Khera that Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife holds foreign passports, raising questions about dual citizenship laws in India.
What action has been taken by Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife?
Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that his wife has filed an FIR against Pawan Khera over what he called fabricated claims and the use of forged documents.