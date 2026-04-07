Pawan Khera Fled To Hyderabad: Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Passport Row 

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Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday alleged that Pawan Khera has left for Hyderabad, even as police teams visited his residence in Delhi in connection with the passport controversy involving the Chief Minister’s wife.

Earlier in the day, a four-member team from Assam Police, assisted by Delhi Police, reached Khera’s home in the Nizamuddin area after an FIR was registered in the case. However, Khera was not present at the residence. Officials had informed local police in advance and remained at the location, awaiting his return for questioning.

Taking a dig at Khera’s absence, Sarma said the Congress leader had earlier challenged authorities to arrest him but was now unavailable when police arrived.

Passport Row Escalates

The controversy stems from allegations made by Khera, who heads the media and publicity department of the Indian National Congress. He had claimed that documents suggest Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possessed multiple foreign passports, raising questions over potential violations of Indian citizenship laws.

Khera alleged that she held passports from countries including the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda, and also questioned alleged property links in Dubai and business connections in Wyoming.

He further raised questions about whether she also holds an Indian passport, noting that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship.

Responding strongly, Sarma said his wife has filed an FIR against Khera over what he termed fabricated claims. He warned that using forged documents to make allegations, especially during elections, could invite strict legal action under relevant laws, including provisions carrying severe penalties.