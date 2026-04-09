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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appealed to voters in Assam to reject what he described as “politics of division, exclusion and apathy” as polling got underway for the Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Kharge said the ongoing 2026 Assembly election reflects a growing desire for change in the state and called on voters to support a platform of unity and development.

“The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election,” he said.

He alleged that over the past decade, Assam’s unity had been “deliberately weakened,” claiming its social fabric had been strained, resources exploited, and “false narratives” spread for political gain.

“Now is the time for the people of Assam to come together and defeat politics of division, exclusion, and apathy with the power of their vote,” Kharge said.

“Choose a path of unity, welfare, and real development. Your vote can restore Assam's pride and future.”

The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election.



In the past 10 years, Assam’s unity has been deliberately weakened - its social fabric strained, its resources exploited, and false narratives spread for political gain.



Now is the time for the people of Assam to… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 9, 2026

Kharge's Appeal To First-Time Voters

The Congress chief also made a special appeal to first-time voters, urging them to participate in large numbers and vote for “harmony and progress.”

Polling in Assam is being held on Thursday to elect a new state government, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The Congress has remained out of power in the state for the past decade.

Message For Puducherry Voters

Kharge also addressed voters in Puducherry, where polling is also underway, urging them to vote against corruption and governance issues.

“…Today is your moment to step out and vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of your land and resources. It is time to (vote) for statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance, and dignity for every citizen,” he said.

“Use your vote to safeguard your children’s future, to restore Puducherry’s progress, and to bring back a government that truly works for the people! Vote for change. Vote for integrity.”