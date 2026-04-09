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HomeElection'Now Is The Time': Kharge Urges Assam Voters To Defeat 'Politics Of Division', Says 'Change Is Palpable'

'Now Is The Time': Kharge Urges Assam Voters To Defeat 'Politics Of Division', Says 'Change Is Palpable'

Assam Elections 2026: Kharge urged first-time voters in Assam to participate in large numbers. He encouraged them to vote for change in the state, claiming that "change is palpable" in the ongoing elections.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appealed to voters in Assam to reject what he described as “politics of division, exclusion and apathy” as polling got underway for the Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Kharge said the ongoing 2026 Assembly election reflects a growing desire for change in the state and called on voters to support a platform of unity and development.

“The change is palpable in Assam in this 2026 Assembly election,” he said.

He alleged that over the past decade, Assam’s unity had been “deliberately weakened,” claiming its social fabric had been strained, resources exploited, and “false narratives” spread for political gain.

“Now is the time for the people of Assam to come together and defeat politics of division, exclusion, and apathy with the power of their vote,” Kharge said.

“Choose a path of unity, welfare, and real development. Your vote can restore Assam's pride and future.”

Kharge's Appeal To First-Time Voters

The Congress chief also made a special appeal to first-time voters, urging them to participate in large numbers and vote for “harmony and progress.”

Polling in Assam is being held on Thursday to elect a new state government, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The Congress has remained out of power in the state for the past decade. 

Message For Puducherry Voters

Kharge also addressed voters in Puducherry, where polling is also underway, urging them to vote against corruption and governance issues.

“…Today is your moment to step out and vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, paper leaks and misuse of your land and resources. It is time to (vote) for statehood, jobs, safety, honest governance, and dignity for every citizen,” he said.

“Use your vote to safeguard your children’s future, to restore Puducherry’s progress, and to bring back a government that truly works for the people! Vote for change. Vote for integrity.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Kharge claim has happened to Assam's unity in the past decade?

Kharge claims that Assam's unity has been deliberately weakened over the past decade. He states its social fabric has been strained, resources exploited, and false narratives spread.

What message did Mallikarjun Kharge have for first-time voters in Assam?

Kharge urged first-time voters in Assam to participate in large numbers. He encouraged them to vote for

What were Kharge's key messages to voters in Puducherry?

Kharge urged Puducherry voters to vote against corruption, unemployment, drugs, and misuse of resources. He encouraged them to vote for statehood, jobs, safety, and honest governance.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mallikarjun Kharge CONGRESS Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner Assam Assembly Election
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