Himanta Targets Rahul, Gaurav With ‘Pappu’ Slur, Dares Rivals: WATCH

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HomeElectionHimanta Targets Rahul, Gaurav With ‘Pappu’ Slur, Dares Rivals: ‘You’ll Need Another Birth To Arrest Me’

Himanta Targets Rahul, Gaurav With ‘Pappu’ Slur, Dares Rivals: ‘You’ll Need Another Birth To Arrest Me’

Assam elections 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi as “Pappu” and “chhota Pappu”, dismissing legal threats, as Gandhi hit back with corruption allegations.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 02:17 PM (IST)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, referring to them as “Pappu” and “chhota Pappu”.

Speaking during a campaign event on 4 April, Sarma dismissed threats of legal action against him, claiming that even senior Congress leaders would need to be “reborn” multiple times to act against him.

“Rahul Gandhi is ‘Pappu’, and Gaurav Gogoi is ‘chhota Pappu’. Those who say they will arrest Himanta Biswa Sarma—Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi—would have to be reborn. It will not happen in this lifetime,” he told PTI.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Sarma Of Turning Assam Into Land of ATM

The remarks come days after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed rallies in Bokajan (Karbi Anglong) and Titabor (Jorhat) on 2 April, framing the upcoming Assembly elections as a choice between “Zubeen Garg’s ideals” and what he described as the “hatred and arrogance” of Sarma’s leadership.

Gandhi criticised the BJP’s “double-engine” government at the Centre and in Assam, alleging it threatens indigenous rights and local autonomy. “Assam is a beautiful bouquet of diverse ideologies, religions and communities, where every identity must have its own space,” he said, accusing the government of handing over land and resources to corporate groups rather than empowering local institutions.

He reiterated allegations that the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma have “turned Assam into a land ATM”. Gandhi claimed vast tracts of land had been allotted to corporate entities, including projects linked to major business groups and Patanjali.

In Titabor, Gandhi described Sarma as the “most corrupt Chief Minister in the country’s history”, warning that he would eventually be held accountable. “No matter how much he shouts or creates a spectacle, no power in the world can save him from the law,” he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Rahul Gandhi frame the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam?

Rahul Gandhi framed the elections as a choice between 'Zubeen Garg's ideals' and the 'hatred and arrogance' of Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner
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