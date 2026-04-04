Himanta Targets Rahul, Gaurav With ‘Pappu’ Slur, Dares Rivals: WATCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, referring to them as “Pappu” and “chhota Pappu”.

Speaking during a campaign event on 4 April, Sarma dismissed threats of legal action against him, claiming that even senior Congress leaders would need to be “reborn” multiple times to act against him.

“Rahul Gandhi is ‘Pappu’, and Gaurav Gogoi is ‘chhota Pappu’. Those who say they will arrest Himanta Biswa Sarma—Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi—would have to be reborn. It will not happen in this lifetime,” he told PTI.

VIDEO | Sribhumi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi says, “Rahul Gandhi is ‘Pappu’ and Gaurav Gogoi is considered a ‘chhota Pappu’. Those who say they will arrest Himanta Biswa Sarma, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would have… pic.twitter.com/o5AirF7BSA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Sarma Of Turning Assam Into Land of ATM

The remarks come days after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed rallies in Bokajan (Karbi Anglong) and Titabor (Jorhat) on 2 April, framing the upcoming Assembly elections as a choice between “Zubeen Garg’s ideals” and what he described as the “hatred and arrogance” of Sarma’s leadership.

Gandhi criticised the BJP’s “double-engine” government at the Centre and in Assam, alleging it threatens indigenous rights and local autonomy. “Assam is a beautiful bouquet of diverse ideologies, religions and communities, where every identity must have its own space,” he said, accusing the government of handing over land and resources to corporate groups rather than empowering local institutions.

He reiterated allegations that the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Sarma have “turned Assam into a land ATM”. Gandhi claimed vast tracts of land had been allotted to corporate entities, including projects linked to major business groups and Patanjali.

In Titabor, Gandhi described Sarma as the “most corrupt Chief Minister in the country’s history”, warning that he would eventually be held accountable. “No matter how much he shouts or creates a spectacle, no power in the world can save him from the law,” he said.