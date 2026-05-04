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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionHimanta To Pull Off Assam Single-Handedly As Early Trends Show BJP Crosses Majority Mark

Himanta To Pull Off Assam Single-Handedly As Early Trends Show BJP Crosses Majority Mark

Early trends from Assam indicate a strong lead for the BJP, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma poised for another decisive victory as counting continues across 126 constituencies.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 May 2026 09:51 AM (IST)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seems like he is set to pull off a massive victory in the state once again, as early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark. 

According to the early trends, the BJP is leading in 69 out of the 126 assembly constituencies. Congress, on the other hand, is trailing far behind with a lead in just 19 seats.

Counting Of Votes Underway In Assam

Counting of votes for the 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam got underway on Monday, setting the stage to determine whether the ruling NDA secures a third consecutive term or if the Congress-led alliance manages to unseat it.

The fate of 722 candidates is being decided at 40 counting centres across all 35 districts, where the process began at 8 am. While most districts have a single counting centre, Nagaon has three centres, and Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two each. Postal ballots are being counted first.

Security arrangements have been tightened, with 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces deployed to guard strongrooms and counting venues.

Polling for all constituencies was conducted in a single phase on April 9, witnessing a record turnout of 85.96 per cent among over 2.5 crore voters.

Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Several ministers, including AGP leaders Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and BPF’s Charan Boro, are also in the fray.

Among the contestants, the Congress has fielded the highest number at 99, followed by the BJP with 90 and AIUDF with 30. NDA allies AGP and BPF have nominated 26 and 11 candidates respectively. Other parties in the race include Raijor Dal (13 seats), AJP (10), CPI(M) (3), APHLC (2), AAP and UPPL (18 each), TMC (22), and JMM (16), along with 258 Independent candidates. 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Breaking News ABP Live Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election Election Corner Assam Election 2026
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