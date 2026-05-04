Early Trends Show BJP Leading In Assam On 27 Seats; Congress Ahead On 7

Counting is underway all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the outcome set to determine whether the ruling NDA secures a third consecutive term or the Congress-led opposition alliance manages to take power. Early trends show a massive lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party on 27 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, is ahead on 7 seats.

The electoral fate of 722 candidates is being decided at 40 counting centres spread across all 35 districts, where the process commenced at 8 am. Most districts have a single counting centre covering all constituencies, while Nagaon has three centres, and Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two each.



As per procedure, counting of postal ballots is being taken up first before the electronic voting machines are opened.

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Security Tightened At Counting Centres

Security has been significantly strengthened, with 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed to guard strongrooms and counting venues.



Polling for the elections was held in a single phase on April 9, recording a high voter turnout of 85.96 per cent among more than 2.5 crore eligible voters.

Key Candidates In Fray

The contest features several high-profile candidates, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.



Several cabinet ministers, including AGP’s Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, as well as BPF’s Charan Boro, are also contesting.

Party-Wise Candidates

Among the 722 candidates, the Congress has fielded the highest number at 99, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 90, and AIUDF with 30.

NDA allies AGP has 26 candidates, while BPF has 11 nominees. Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13 seats), Assam Jatiya Parishad (10), CPI(M) (three), APHLC (two), AAP and UPPL (18 each), All India Trinamool Congress (22), JMM (16), along with 258 Independent candidates.



The results are expected to shape the political landscape of the state for the next five years.

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