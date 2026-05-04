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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionEarly Trends Show BJP Leading In Assam On 27 Seats; Congress Ahead On 7

Early Trends Show BJP Leading In Assam On 27 Seats; Congress Ahead On 7

Assam Assembly Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes is underway across Assam’s 126 constituencies, with the fate of 722 candidates set to decide whether the NDA retains power for a third term.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 May 2026 08:32 AM (IST)

Counting is underway all 126 Assembly constituencies, with the outcome set to determine whether the ruling NDA secures a third consecutive term or the Congress-led opposition alliance manages to take power. Early trends show a massive lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party on 27 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, is ahead on 7 seats.

The electoral fate of 722 candidates is being decided at 40 counting centres spread across all 35 districts, where the process commenced at 8 am. Most districts have a single counting centre covering all constituencies, while Nagaon has three centres, and Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Jorhat have two each.

As per procedure, counting of postal ballots is being taken up first before the electronic voting machines are opened.

ALSO READ: Mamata's TMC Takes Lead In Bengal, DMK Ahead In Tamil Nadu: Early Trends

Security Tightened At Counting Centres

Security has been significantly strengthened, with 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed to guard strongrooms and counting venues.

Polling for the elections was held in a single phase on April 9, recording a high voter turnout of 85.96 per cent among more than 2.5 crore eligible voters.

Key Candidates In Fray

The contest features several high-profile candidates, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Several cabinet ministers, including AGP’s Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, as well as BPF’s Charan Boro, are also contesting.

Party-Wise Candidates

Among the 722 candidates, the Congress has fielded the highest number at 99, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 90, and AIUDF with 30.
NDA allies AGP has 26 candidates, while BPF has 11 nominees. Other parties in the fray include Raijor Dal (13 seats), Assam Jatiya Parishad (10), CPI(M) (three), APHLC (two), AAP and UPPL (18 each), All India Trinamool Congress (22), JMM (16), along with 258 Independent candidates.

The results are expected to shape the political landscape of the state for the next five years.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Leads Against Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Congress Breaking News ABP Live Assam Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election Election Corner Assam Election 2026 Himanta Sarma Biswa
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