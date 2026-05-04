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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionBJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami Defeats Congress' Gaurav Gogoi In Assam's Jorhat

BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami Defeats Congress' Gaurav Gogoi In Assam's Jorhat

BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami defeats Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat by over 21,000 votes, reinforcing the party’s strong lead across Assam.

By : Ritu Raj Phukan | Updated at : 04 May 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hitendra Nath Goswami won Jorhat by over 21,000 votes.
  • Goswami, a five-term MLA, led throughout the counting.
  • Gaurav Gogoi lost his first Assembly election.

BJP has secured a significant win in Assam’s Jorhat constituency, with Hitendra Nath Goswami defeating Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi by a margin of over 21,000 votes. The result marks a decisive moment in the constituency’s contest, reinforcing the BJP’s strong performance in early trends across the state. As counting progressed, Goswami maintained a steady lead, ultimately sealing a comfortable victory in a high-profile electoral battle.

Decisive Contest

Goswami, a seasoned politician and five-term MLA, had established a strong lead early in the counting process. After 12 rounds, he had polled over 59,000 votes compared to Gogoi’s nearly 39,500, with only a couple of rounds remaining at that stage. The margin, which initially stood at over 19,000 votes, widened further as counting concluded.

For Gogoi, the contest marked his electoral debut in Assembly polls, despite his experience as a Lok Sabha MP. His loss comes despite a strong parliamentary performance in 2024, when he had won the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat by a substantial margin. However, the Assembly contest presented a different electoral dynamic, ultimately favouring the BJP candidate.

Also Read: Himanta To Pull Off Assam Single-Handedly As Early Trends Show BJP Crosses Majority Mark

BJP’s Strong Run

The victory in Jorhat aligns with broader trends across Assam, where the BJP appears poised for another dominant showing. Early figures indicate the party crossing the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly, putting it on track for a third consecutive term in power under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Vote counting began at 8 am across 40 centres in all 35 districts, with postal ballots taken up first before Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) rounds. With 722 candidates in the fray, the election is a crucial test for both the ruling NDA and the Congress-led opposition.

The emerging results suggest the BJP has maintained its electoral edge, with Jorhat standing out as one of its key victories in the state.

Also Read: ‘TMC Will Win After Sunset’: Mamata's Big Claim After BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Trends

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live GAurav Gogoi Assam Assembly Election Results Live Update Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Assam Assembly Election Results Jorhat Assembly Seat
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