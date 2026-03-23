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HomeElectionAssam BJP's Nandita Garlosa Joins Congress After Ticket Snub, To Contest From Haflong

Assam BJP's Nandita Garlosa Joins Congress After Ticket Snub, To Contest From Haflong

Nandita Garlosa joined Congress after BJP denied her a ticket for the Assam Assembly elections. She will contest from Haflong, replacing a Congress's Nirmal Langthasa who stepped aside.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Assam minister Nandita Garlosa joined the Indian National Congress on Sunday after being denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to a party statement, she will now contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Haflong constituency in Dima Hasao district.

Garlosa's suprise shift to Congress came just a day before the last day of nomination filing for the Assam Assembly election.

The Congress had earlier nominated its state unit general secretary Nirmal Langthasa from the seat, but he agreed to step aside in favour of Garlosa in the “greater public interest”.

“We are happy to announce that Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years and has always stood by her beliefs and principles,” the party said in a statement.

Garlosa To Contest From Haflong

The party also alleged that the state sports and youth welfare minister “paid the price” within the BJP, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of prioritising corporate interests over tribal land concerns.

Garlosa had represented Haflong in the outgoing Assembly, but the BJP replaced her with debutante Rupali Langthasa for the upcoming polls.

A photograph shared by the Assam Congress media team showed Garlosa joining the party in Haflong in the presence of Nirmal Langthasa and other leaders.

The photographs were also shared by Jitendra Singh Alwar, General Secretary, AICC In-Charge of Assam. Announcing Garlosa's shift to Congress, Alwar wrote on X, "Those who truly want to protect Assam and make it prosperous are standing with Congress. We are pleased to welcome Smt. Nandita Gorlosa (Cabinet Minister of Assam) into the Congress family."

CM Sarma had visited Garlosa’s residence in Haflong on Sunday, though neither side commented on the outcome of the meeting.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.  

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nandita Garlosa join the Indian National Congress?

Nandita Garlosa joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

From which constituency will Nandita Garlosa contest the Assam Assembly elections?

Nandita Garlosa will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Haflong constituency.

Who was initially nominated by the Congress from the Haflong seat?

The Congress had initially nominated its state unit general secretary Nirmal Langthasa from the Haflong seat.

When will the elections for the Assam Assembly be held?

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Assembly Election BJP Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner Nandita Garlosa
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