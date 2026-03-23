Assam BJP's Nandita Garlosa Joins Congress After Ticket Snub, To Contest From Haflong

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Assam minister Nandita Garlosa joined the Indian National Congress on Sunday after being denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to a party statement, she will now contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Haflong constituency in Dima Hasao district.

Garlosa's suprise shift to Congress came just a day before the last day of nomination filing for the Assam Assembly election.

The Congress had earlier nominated its state unit general secretary Nirmal Langthasa from the seat, but he agreed to step aside in favour of Garlosa in the “greater public interest”.

“We are happy to announce that Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years and has always stood by her beliefs and principles,” the party said in a statement.

Garlosa To Contest From Haflong

The party also alleged that the state sports and youth welfare minister “paid the price” within the BJP, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of prioritising corporate interests over tribal land concerns.

Garlosa had represented Haflong in the outgoing Assembly, but the BJP replaced her with debutante Rupali Langthasa for the upcoming polls.

A photograph shared by the Assam Congress media team showed Garlosa joining the party in Haflong in the presence of Nirmal Langthasa and other leaders.

The photographs were also shared by Jitendra Singh Alwar, General Secretary, AICC In-Charge of Assam. Announcing Garlosa's shift to Congress, Alwar wrote on X, "Those who truly want to protect Assam and make it prosperous are standing with Congress. We are pleased to welcome Smt. Nandita Gorlosa (Cabinet Minister of Assam) into the Congress family."

Those who truly want to protect Assam and make it prosperous are standing with Congress.



We are pleased to welcome Smt. Nandita Gorlosa (Cabinet Minister of Assam) into the Congress family.

For the past five years, she has been a strong voice of Dima Hasao, consistently standing… pic.twitter.com/83aZiN3iPs — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) March 22, 2026

CM Sarma had visited Garlosa’s residence in Haflong on Sunday, though neither side commented on the outcome of the meeting.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.