Aruvikkara Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Aruvikkara Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Aruvikkara constituency number 136 of Kerala, was won by G. Stephen in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 66776 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, K. S. Sabarinathan from INC who secured 61730 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 5046 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Aruvikkara Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.