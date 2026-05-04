Ariankuppam Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Ariankuppam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Puducherry Election 2026 here. Ariankuppam constituency number 19 of Puducherry, was won by R. Baskar Datchanamourtty in 2021 from AINRC who secured 17858 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, T. Jayamoorthy from INC who secured 11440 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 6418 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ariankuppam Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.