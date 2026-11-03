BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsElectionAndhra Pradesh Civic Polls: NDA Ahead In All 13 Municipal Corporations, What's YSRCP's Position?

Andhra Pradesh Civic Polls: NDA Ahead In All 13 Municipal Corporations, What's YSRCP's Position?

Andhra Pradesh civic poll trends show the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance leading in all 13 municipal corporations, reversing the YSRCP's 2021 sweep. Turnout stood at 62.16%.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Andhra Pradesh urban local body vote counting began November 3, 2026.
  • NDA coalition leads all thirteen municipal corporations, early trends show.
  • YSRCP trails significantly, a reversal from their 2021 victories.

Trends have started emerging in Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections, with counting of votes for 92 urban local bodies (ULBs) beginning on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The elections covered 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

Counting is underway at 138 centres for votes polled in 3,186 wards. Voting across these ULBs was held on November 1, recording an overall turnout of 62.16%.

NDA Leads In All 13 Municipal Corporations

According to the initial trends, the alliance comprising Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP is leading in all 13 municipal corporations.

In the 2021 elections, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, had won all 13 municipal corporations. The TDP has also won several seats unopposed in the Chittoor region.

YSRCP Trails

In the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation mayoral race, NDA candidate Mukka Sravani of the TDP was leading by 38,677 votes as of 2.30 pm.

The YSRCP candidate was trailing, having secured just 30.1% of the votes. YSRCP performance in all the local body elections is bad as compared to 2021 elections.

The NDA is ahead in all 13 municipal corporations, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool. Mayors from Jagan Mohan Reddy's party had been elected in all these municipal corporations in the 2021 elections.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections begin?

Counting of votes for 92 urban local bodies began on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. This process covers 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

Which political alliance is currently leading in the municipal corporation elections?

The NDA alliance, comprising Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, JSP, and BJP, is leading in all 13 municipal corporations. This is a significant shift from the 2021 elections.

How does the YSR Congress Party's performance in these elections compare to 2021?

The YSRCP is currently trailing, marking a poor performance compared to the 2021 elections. In 2021, the YSRCP had won all 13 municipal corporations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
YSRCP NDA TDP Jana Sena NDA गठबंधन Andhra Pradesh Civic Polls
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
CM Vijay’s District Tours Ahead Of Bypolls In 5 Tamil Nadu Seats Put TVK’s Electoral Strategy In Focus
CM Vijay’s District Tours Ahead Of Bypolls In 5 Tamil Nadu Seats Put TVK’s Electoral Strategy In Focus
Election
SIR Shrinks Voter Base By Up To 13.24% Across 5 Poll-Bound States, Over 2 Cr Names Cut; UP Sees Biggest Drop
SIR Shrinks Voter Base By Up To 13.24% In 5 Poll-Bound States, UP Sees Biggest Drop
Election
3 Rebel AAP Leaders Join BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls, Chant 'BJP Zindabad' At Delhi HQ
3 Rebel AAP Leaders Join BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls, Chant 'BJP Zindabad' At Delhi HQ
Election
Punjab Elections: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Resigns As AAP MLA, Third Legislator To Quit In 2 Days
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh Resigns As Punjab AAP MLA, Third Legislator To Quit In 2 Days
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget