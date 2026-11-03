Counting of votes for 92 urban local bodies began on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. This process covers 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats.
Andhra Pradesh Civic Polls: NDA Ahead In All 13 Municipal Corporations, What's YSRCP's Position?
Andhra Pradesh civic poll trends show the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance leading in all 13 municipal corporations, reversing the YSRCP's 2021 sweep. Turnout stood at 62.16%.
- Andhra Pradesh urban local body vote counting began November 3, 2026.
- NDA coalition leads all thirteen municipal corporations, early trends show.
- YSRCP trails significantly, a reversal from their 2021 victories.
Trends have started emerging in Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections, with counting of votes for 92 urban local bodies (ULBs) beginning on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The elections covered 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats.
Counting is underway at 138 centres for votes polled in 3,186 wards. Voting across these ULBs was held on November 1, recording an overall turnout of 62.16%.
NDA Leads In All 13 Municipal Corporations
According to the initial trends, the alliance comprising Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP is leading in all 13 municipal corporations.
In the 2021 elections, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, had won all 13 municipal corporations. The TDP has also won several seats unopposed in the Chittoor region.
YSRCP Trails
In the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation mayoral race, NDA candidate Mukka Sravani of the TDP was leading by 38,677 votes as of 2.30 pm.
The YSRCP candidate was trailing, having secured just 30.1% of the votes. YSRCP performance in all the local body elections is bad as compared to 2021 elections.
The NDA is ahead in all 13 municipal corporations, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool. Mayors from Jagan Mohan Reddy's party had been elected in all these municipal corporations in the 2021 elections.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did the counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections begin?
Which political alliance is currently leading in the municipal corporation elections?
The NDA alliance, comprising Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, JSP, and BJP, is leading in all 13 municipal corporations. This is a significant shift from the 2021 elections.
How does the YSR Congress Party's performance in these elections compare to 2021?
The YSRCP is currently trailing, marking a poor performance compared to the 2021 elections. In 2021, the YSRCP had won all 13 municipal corporations.