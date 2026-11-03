Andhra Pradesh Civic Polls: NDA Ahead In All 13 Municipal Corporations, What's YSRCP's Position?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra Pradesh urban local body vote counting began November 3, 2026.

NDA coalition leads all thirteen municipal corporations, early trends show.

YSRCP trails significantly, a reversal from their 2021 victories.

Trends have started emerging in Andhra Pradesh's urban local body elections, with counting of votes for 92 urban local bodies (ULBs) beginning on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The elections covered 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

Counting is underway at 138 centres for votes polled in 3,186 wards. Voting across these ULBs was held on November 1, recording an overall turnout of 62.16%.

NDA Leads In All 13 Municipal Corporations

According to the initial trends, the alliance comprising Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP is leading in all 13 municipal corporations.

In the 2021 elections, the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, had won all 13 municipal corporations. The TDP has also won several seats unopposed in the Chittoor region.

YSRCP Trails

In the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation mayoral race, NDA candidate Mukka Sravani of the TDP was leading by 38,677 votes as of 2.30 pm.

The YSRCP candidate was trailing, having secured just 30.1% of the votes. YSRCP performance in all the local body elections is bad as compared to 2021 elections.

The NDA is ahead in all 13 municipal corporations, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool. Mayors from Jagan Mohan Reddy's party had been elected in all these municipal corporations in the 2021 elections.