With West Bengal preparing for Assembly elections in February, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharpened its political focus on Kolkata and its surrounding districts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a visit to the state capital, delivered a strong message to party workers, urging them to shed doubts and gear up for what he described as an achievable victory.

Amit Shah’s Call For Confidence, Clear Electoral Goals

Addressing party cadres, Shah sought to energise the organisation by projecting confidence and setting ambitious goals. “Write it on your hearts — this time it’s our government,” he told workers, stressing that the sacrifices made by BJP cadres on the ground must culminate in electoral success, as per Times of India.

Shah outlined a clear target for the party, calling for wins in 22 out of 28 Assembly seats in and around Kolkata. The focus on the urban and semi-urban belt marks a strategic push, as these constituencies are seen as crucial to improving the BJP’s overall tally in the state.

Spotlight On Bhowanipore, Urban Inroads

In his address, Shah made specific reference to Bhowanipore, the constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He pointed out that BJP’s sustained efforts had already yielded results, with the party leading in five civic wards in the area. The reference was aimed at boosting worker morale and underlining the party’s ability to make inroads even in Trinamool Congress strongholds.

A day earlier, Shah had gone further, asserting that the BJP was on track to secure a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal Assembly. Party leaders see this messaging as part of a broader attempt to project momentum and counter perceptions of the BJP struggling in the state.

Strategy Focused On Kolkata’s Periphery

According to party insiders, Shah’s core electoral strategy revolves around breaking through in the wider Kolkata region, which includes nearly 140 Assembly seats. This extended belt covers parts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Howrah district — areas where the BJP has historically faced challenges.

Shah also raised concerns over what he described as infiltration and demographic shifts in and around Kolkata, warning that continued trends could pose risks to the city’s security. These issues, party leaders believe, will form a key part of the BJP’s campaign narrative in urban and border-adjacent constituencies.