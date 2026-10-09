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English NewsElectionAmit Shah Says People Have Rejected INDIA Alliance After BJP-NDA Wins In Bypolls, Civic Polls

Amit Shah Says People Have Rejected INDIA Alliance After BJP-NDA Wins In Bypolls, Civic Polls

Shah alleged that opposition parties questioned institutions after electoral defeats because they had lost their public support.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah noted BJP/NDA renewed public support from elections.
  • Shah accused opposition of questioning institutions after electoral defeats.
  • He congratulated Chief Ministers, party workers for recent electoral victories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners had received renewed public support following by-election victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, as well as recent municipal election results in Rajasthan and Tripura.

In a post on X, Shah claimed that voters had rejected the INDIA bloc, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition alliance of spreading “lies, confusion, and malicious propaganda”. He said the BJP had continued to win elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah Accuses Opposition Of Questioning Institutions After Defeats

Shah alleged that opposition parties questioned institutions after electoral defeats because they had lost their public support.

“Having lost their public base, these parties question institutions after every defeat, but the people have recognized this character of theirs,” he said.

ALSO READ: UP Rajya Sabha Results: BJP Sweeps 8 Seats, Samajwadi Party Wins 2

He added that voters had once again expressed their faith in the BJP by giving it what he described as a “resounding mandate”.

Congratulates Chief Ministers, Party Workers

Shah congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

He also extended his congratulations to the respective state party presidents and party workers, crediting them for the electoral victories.

ALSO READ: ‘Victory Is Certain’: Vijay Takes Swipe At DMK After Maduranthakam, Dharapuram Bypoll Wins

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Amit Shah say about the recent election results?

Amit Shah stated that the BJP and NDA received renewed public support from recent by-election and municipal election victories. He claimed voters rejected the INDIA bloc's propaganda.

Which recent elections did the BJP/NDA win, according to Amit Shah?

According to Amit Shah, the BJP and NDA won by-elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. They also secured victories in municipal elections in Rajasthan and Tripura.

What accusation did Amit Shah make against the opposition?

Shah accused opposition parties of questioning institutions after electoral defeats. He stated this behavior stems from their loss of public support and credibility.

Who did Amit Shah congratulate for the electoral victories?

Shah congratulated the Chief Ministers of the winning states and Puducherry. He also extended congratulations to state party presidents and party workers.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Civic Polls AMIT SHAH People Have Rejected INDIA Alliance BJP-NDA Wins In Bypolls
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