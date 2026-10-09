Amit Shah Says People Have Rejected INDIA Alliance After BJP-NDA Wins In Bypolls, Civic Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Shah noted BJP/NDA renewed public support from elections.

Shah accused opposition of questioning institutions after electoral defeats.

He congratulated Chief Ministers, party workers for recent electoral victories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners had received renewed public support following by-election victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, as well as recent municipal election results in Rajasthan and Tripura.

In a post on X, Shah claimed that voters had rejected the INDIA bloc, accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition alliance of spreading “lies, confusion, and malicious propaganda”. He said the BJP had continued to win elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah Accuses Opposition Of Questioning Institutions After Defeats

Shah alleged that opposition parties questioned institutions after electoral defeats because they had lost their public support.

राहुल गांधी और INDI अलायंस के झूठ, भ्रम व दुष्प्रचार के बावजूद प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा एक के बाद एक चुनाव जीत रही है। पश्चिम बंगाल, असम व पुडुचेरी के उपचुनावों और हाल ही में हुए राजस्थान व त्रिपुरा के निकाय चुनावों में NDA को मिली जीत बताती है कि जनता ने INDI अलायंस को पूरी तरह नकार दिया है। जनाधार खो चुके ये दल हर हार के बाद संस्थाओं पर सवाल उठाते हैं, पर जनता इनका यह चरित्र पहचान चुकी है। इसीलिए एक बार फिर प्रचंड जनादेश देकर भाजपा पर अपना अटूट विश्वास व्यक्त किया है। इस जीत के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @SuvenduWB जी, असम के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @himantabiswa जी, राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @BhajanlalBjp जी, त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री प्रो. @DrManikSaha2 जी व पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री श्री एन. रंगासामी जी सहित सभी प्रदेश अध्यक्षों और परिश्रमी कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 9, 2026

“Having lost their public base, these parties question institutions after every defeat, but the people have recognized this character of theirs,” he said.

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He added that voters had once again expressed their faith in the BJP by giving it what he described as a “resounding mandate”.

Congratulates Chief Ministers, Party Workers

Shah congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

He also extended his congratulations to the respective state party presidents and party workers, crediting them for the electoral victories.

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