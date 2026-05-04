Alathur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Alathur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Alathur constituency number 60 of Kerala, was won by K. D. Prasenan in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 74653 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Palayam Pradeep from INC who secured 40535 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 34118 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Alathur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.