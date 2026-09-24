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English NewsElectionAkhilesh Yadav Rings Poll Bugle For 2027 UP Elections, Launches PDA Rath Yatra Early From Raebareli

Akhilesh Yadav Rings Poll Bugle For 2027 UP Elections, Launches PDA Rath Yatra Early From Raebareli

Akhilesh Yadav PDA Rath Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav flagged off the Samajwadi Party's PDA Rath Yatra from Lucknow to Raebareli as the party begins its 2027 UP poll outreach.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samajwadi Party launched PDA Rath Yatra for 2027 elections.
  • Yatra from Lucknow to Raebareli targets Backward, Dalit, Minorities.
  • Campaign's early launch in Raebareli holds significant political importance.
  • UP Minister criticizes yatra for dividing state along caste lines.

Akhilesh Yadav PDA Rath Yatra: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday flagged off the party's PDA Rath Yatra from Lucknow to Raebareli, launching an early outreach campaign ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The yatra, featuring a fleet of red buses and accompanied by party workers, marks a fresh mobilisation effort by the Samajwadi Party across central Uttar Pradesh. The campaign is centred on the party's PDA formulation, referring to Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities) communities.

PDA Rath Yatra Begins Early

The PDA Rath Yatra was initially scheduled to begin in early October but was brought forward to September 24.

The timing places the Samajwadi Party's grassroots campaign well ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. The party has been seeking to consolidate its PDA coalition, which has formed a central part of its electoral messaging.

The journey from Lucknow to Raebareli also puts the campaign in a politically significant part of central Uttar Pradesh as the party begins its wider outreach.

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Why Raebareli?

Raebareli's selection as the destination for the yatra's launch has attracted attention because of its association with the Congress.

The constituency is represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The choice also contrasts with Kannauj, which has been a prominent political base for Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party.

The route and launch point therefore come against the backdrop of the evolving political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, where parties are already beginning preparations for the 2027 Assembly contest.

No Substance In Such Things: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal told ANI: “I feel there is no substance to such things… They speak in terms of caste divisions rather than society as a whole; they have sought to divide the state along caste lines, and whenever they have done so, they have met with a disastrous fate. I believe the future will be no different…”

SP-Congress Equation

The PDA Rath Yatra also comes at a time when the relationship between the Samajwadi Party and Congress remains an important factor in opposition politics in Uttar Pradesh.

The two parties have worked together in recent electoral contests, but their arrangements for the 2027 Assembly elections have not yet been finalised.

Against this backdrop, the Samajwadi Party's decision to begin the yatra from Raebareli is likely to draw attention as the party expands its organisational and grassroots activity ahead of the polls.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raebareli Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav UP Assembly Elections 2027 PDA Rath Yatra
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