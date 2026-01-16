The political contest for the Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporation Election is intensifying. The election is crucial for the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and several other smaller parties. In the 2017 Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporation Election election results, Shiv Sena won 24, seats, followed by the BJP with 14, seats. The Congress won 5 seats, while the NCP secured 18,. The MNS won 0 seats, the SP 0 seats.

In the upcoming Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporation Election elections in 2026, how many seats each party secures and how they perform electorally remains to be seen. Stay tuned to ABP LIVE English for the latest updates and detailed coverage.