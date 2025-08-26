Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Ahead of Bihar Polls, Deputy CM Vijay And JD(U) Minister Lock Horns At Nitish-Chaired Meeting

Ahead of Bihar Polls, Deputy CM Vijay And JD(U) Minister Lock Horns At Nitish-Chaired Meeting

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha and JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary clashed during a Bihar Cabinet meeting chaired by Nitish Kumar, exposing a possible rift ahead of the assembly polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, August 26, approved a 26-point agenda, but the session was overshadowed by a heated exchange between two senior leaders of the ruling alliance. According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary got into a heated argument soon after the meeting ended. The clash reportedly stemmed from Choudhary's insistence on transferring land belonging to an agricultural firm in minister Jama Khan's district for a government project.

The incident assumes significance in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

Sinha objected, saying such land is meant for farmers and can only be handed over to another department in line with the Agriculture Department rules, reported ABP News. The disagreement escalated quickly, with Sinha even advising Choudhary to focus on his own Rural Development Department instead.

A JD(U) leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the dispute had deeper political roots. With assembly elections approaching, tensions have been brewing between the two leaders over a particular seat, the leader said.

Ashok Choudhary's Recent Outbursts

This is not the first time Choudhary has made headlines for his aggressive stance. On August 22, during a public dialogue programme at Satighat High School in Kusheshwarsthan, Darbhanga, the minister lashed out at the crowd, declaring, “I don't need your vote.”

The remark came after locals waved placards reading “Shambhavi go back” and “No road, no vote” as MP Shambhavi Choudhary arrived to address them. Enraged, Ashok Choudhary ordered officials to take photos of the protestors and initiate action for allegedly obstructing government work.

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Bihar Assembly Election NITISH KUMAR Bihar Elections 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget