Ahead of Bihar Polls, Deputy CM Vijay And JD(U) Minister Lock Horns At Nitish-Chaired Meeting

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, August 26, approved a 26-point agenda, but the session was overshadowed by a heated exchange between two senior leaders of the ruling alliance. According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary got into a heated argument soon after the meeting ended. The clash reportedly stemmed from Choudhary's insistence on transferring land belonging to an agricultural firm in minister Jama Khan's district for a government project.

The incident assumes significance in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

Sinha objected, saying such land is meant for farmers and can only be handed over to another department in line with the Agriculture Department rules, reported ABP News. The disagreement escalated quickly, with Sinha even advising Choudhary to focus on his own Rural Development Department instead.

A JD(U) leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the dispute had deeper political roots. With assembly elections approaching, tensions have been brewing between the two leaders over a particular seat, the leader said.

Ashok Choudhary's Recent Outbursts

This is not the first time Choudhary has made headlines for his aggressive stance. On August 22, during a public dialogue programme at Satighat High School in Kusheshwarsthan, Darbhanga, the minister lashed out at the crowd, declaring, “I don't need your vote.”

The remark came after locals waved placards reading “Shambhavi go back” and “No road, no vote” as MP Shambhavi Choudhary arrived to address them. Enraged, Ashok Choudhary ordered officials to take photos of the protestors and initiate action for allegedly obstructing government work.