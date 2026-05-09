Who Is Agnimitra Paul? Sridevi And Mithun Chakraborty’s Former Designer Now Bengal Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Agnimitra Paul joins West Bengal's first BJP government.

Paul secured consecutive wins in Asansol South constituency.

Fashion designer transitioned to politics, leading BJP Mahila Morcha.

Multiple cases registered against Paul, linked to protests.

Agnimitra Paul, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prominent women leaders in West Bengal, has emerged as a major political face after being inducted into the state’s first BJP government.

Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Paul was initially seen as a contender for the deputy chief minister’s post. The party has now entrusted her with a ministerial role in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s cabinet.

While Agnimitra Paul is now widely recognised as a BJP leader, she built a successful career as a fashion designer and reportedly worked with several Bollywood stars, including Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty.

Back-to-Back Wins in Asansol South

Agnimitra Paul delivered a strong performance in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning the Asansol South constituency on a BJP ticket with a significant margin.

She had first won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections, marking her political debut as an MLA. Her second consecutive victory in 2026 further strengthened her position within the BJP’s Bengal unit.

The party’s decision to include her in the state cabinet is being viewed as recognition of her growing influence in West Bengal politics and her organisational role within the BJP.

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Middle-Class Background and Early Academic Journey

Agnimitra Paul comes from a middle-class Bengali family and was born on November 25, 1974, in Asansol.

She grew up in a household with a strong medical background. Her father, Dr Ashok Roy, was a well-known child specialist in the region. According to reports, her family initially wanted her to pursue a career in medicine or engineering.

She appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination twice and reportedly secured a seat in dentistry. However, her interest lay elsewhere, particularly in gynaecology. Eventually, she pursued Botany honours before completing courses in management and fashion designing, which later became her professional path, according to media reports.

Designed for Sridevi and Mithun

Agnimitra Paul went on to establish herself as a recognised fashion designer in Kolkata during the late 1990s.

She launched her own fashion brand, “Inga”, which later expanded to multiple cities. Her work also extended to Bollywood, where she designed costumes for films including Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and Via Darjeeling.

Reports have also described her as a preferred designer for stars such as Sridevi, Mithun Chakraborty, Kay Kay Menon and Esha Deol.

Her transition from the glamour world into active politics has often been described as one of the more unusual journeys in Bengal’s political landscape.

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Entered Politics in 2019, Rose Quickly in BJP

After establishing herself in fashion designing, Agnimitra Paul entered politics by joining the BJP in 2019.

Within a year, she was appointed president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal. During her tenure, she focused on women-centric campaigns and also organised self-defence workshops under the initiative named “Uma”.

She became an MLA for the first time in 2021 and retained her seat in 2026 with another strong victory, cementing her place as one of the BJP’s leading women faces in the state.

Cases Linked to Political Protests

According to her latest election affidavit, around 23 cases have reportedly been registered against Agnimitra Paul since she entered politics.

Most of these cases are linked to protests, demonstrations and political agitations. However, no offence has been proven against her so far.