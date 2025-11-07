Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The voter fraud debate that erupted after Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations has taken another twist, this time involving an Indian woman whose social media posts have gone viral.

Identified as Urrmi on X (formerly Twitter), the woman has become the latest face in the controversy after two separate posts appeared to show her voting in two different states, first in Maharashtra during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and later in Bihar during the ongoing Assembly polls.

Her May 13, 2024 post read: “Go Vote, Pune! Voted for development, voted for a clean governance, voted for a Modi-fied India!” Months later, on November 6, 2025, another post from the same account surfaced: “Voted for a Modi-fied India! Jaai ke vote daali, Bihar!”

The posts quickly caught the attention of political leaders and social media users alike.

Voter fraud or sarcasm?

Several Congress leaders, including Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil, shared screenshots of the two posts, alleging they were proof of the kind of voter manipulation the party has been warning about.

“I will vote in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. I will vote in Bihar in the Vidhan Sabha. I will steal votes for Modi,” Londhe wrote, quoting the posts.

However, not everyone was convinced. Many users on X argued that the second post was meant to be sarcastic or motivational, not literal.

Amid the mounting scrutiny, Urrmi clarified her intent in a follow-up post, insisting she never claimed to have voted in Bihar. “Okay, this was just for motivation. I never said I voted today, I said I voted. And everyone knows it was in Maharashtra. So calm down! Motivated enough? Now your turn, Bihar. Go vote!!” she wrote.

The Brazilian connection

The controversy follows closely on the heels of another viral episode, this one involving a woman from Brazil.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the photo of a woman, reportedly a Brazilian model, had appeared multiple times on voter lists in Haryana under different names such as Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati.

Social media users later identified the woman as Larissa Nery, who confirmed that her photo had been misused online.

“They are using a photo of mine to run, I don’t know if it’s an election, something where you have to vote. And in India, they are portraying me as an Indian woman to scam others, folks,” she said in a video, adding that the image was an old one taken when she was about 20.