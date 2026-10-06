West Bengal Approves 14,454 Govt Jobs, Rs 50,000 Aid For Unmarried Women In Higher Education

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will recruit for 14,454 government posts within six to eight months. The state Cabinet has also approved the Bhagini Nivedita Scheme, under which unmarried women pursuing higher education will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over three years.

The government has also approved increases in the monthly remuneration of 'Karmabandhus', part-time support staff, and the food allowance provided to SC and ST students staying in government hostels.

The monthly remuneration of 'Karmabandhus' will rise from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000, while the monthly food allowance for SC and ST hostel students has been increased from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,300.

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West Bengal To Recruit For 14,454 Government Posts

Briefing reporters at the state secretariat after a Cabinet meeting, Adhikari said the Public Service Commission and the State Police Recruitment Board will handle the examination and recruitment process for the newly approved vacancies.

The government has said the 14,454 vacancies will be distributed across several departments. These include forests, fire services, prisons, homes, and hill affairs.

"We had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in the state, and we are moving towards that goal. The PSC is now working at full strength to complete all pending recruitment processes. During the previous Trinamool government, young people were deprived of jobs due to complications over OBC certificates and administrative failures," he said.

Adhikari also claimed that had the TMC remained in power now, there would never have been any recruitment in the state.

Rs 50,000 Assistance For Unmarried Women In Higher Education

The Cabinet has also approved the Bhagini Nivedita Scheme, which will provide financial support to unmarried women pursuing higher education.

Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 17,000 during the first year and another Rs 17,000 in the second year. The assistance will be Rs 16,000 in the third year.

Together, the three instalments will amount to Rs 50,000.

According to Adhikari, the scheme will come into effect from January next year.

Karmabandhu Remuneration Increased To Rs 8,000

The state government has also increased the monthly remuneration of 'Karmabandhus', contractual sanitation workers engaged under the land and land revenue department.

Their monthly remuneration has been raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. The revised amount will be applicable from this month.

The government has also increased the monthly food allowance for SC and ST students residing in government hostels. The allowance has been raised from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,300.

Around 12,000 Police Posts To See Appointment Formalities

On police recruitment, Adhikari said appointment-related formalities for around 12,000 posts would be taken up on October 11.

He added that around 5,000 candidates would receive appointment letters at a programme scheduled for the same day.

The announcement comes alongside the government's decision on recruitment to the newly approved vacancies across different departments.

Emergency Response Number 112 To Launch On October 10

Adhikari also announced that emergency response number 112 will be launched for the state police on October 10, coinciding with Mahalaya.

As part of the programme, 400 vehicles and 450 motorcycles will be handed over to various police stations at the Brigade Parade Ground.

The state will also hold a mega cultural event at Eden Gardens on October 10 for Mahalaya. The programme will include a special show featuring around 3,000 drones.

Adhikari said around 45,000 people are expected to attend the cultural programme and that the governor has also been invited.

"Three thousand drones will bring Maa to Bengal," Adhikari said, describing the drone display as one of the major attractions of this year's celebrations.

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Special Bijaya Sammilani On October 26

Adhikari said several government programmes will begin after Mahalaya and continue through the festive period.

A special Bijaya Sammilani for Durga Puja committees will be held on October 26.

According to Adhikari, the event will have food stalls featuring popular dishes from different districts of West Bengal instead of conventional catering.

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