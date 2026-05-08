The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the Madhyamik (Class 10) Result 2026 today, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the state. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 86.83%, showing a slight improvement compared to last year’s 86.56%. Students can check their results on the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

ALSO READ: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 OUT: West Bengal Class 10 Results Declared; Get Direct Link, Pass Percentage, And Toppers List Here

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Sees Improved Pass Percentage

The board has recorded a marginal rise in performance this year, with 86.83% of regular candidates clearing the examination. This improvement highlights consistent academic progress among students across West Bengal. Along with the official portals, the results are also available on education news platforms for easy access.

Kalimpong Leads as Best Performing District in WB Madhyamik 2026

District-wise performance shows Kalimpong at the top with 95.10% pass percentage, followed by Kolkata at 92.31%. The strong results from multiple districts indicate balanced academic performance across the state. A total of 131 students from 19 districts have made it to the top 10 merit list this year.

Direct Link To Check - West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026

Abhirup Bhadra Tops Madhyamik 2026 With 99.71%

The spotlight of this year’s result goes to Abhirup Bhadra from Sarada Vidyamandir, Uttar Dinajpur, who secured first position with 698 marks (99.71%). He is followed by Priyotosh Mukherjee, who secured second rank with 696 marks. Three students jointly secured the third position with 695 marks.

Abhirup Bhadra shared his reaction, saying, "I didn't study for hours. I followed the rules and followed the routine. I didn't expect so much. I got so many marks because of my mother. What I have become today is because of my mother."

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Merit List Highlights and Student Performance Breakdown

This year, 131 students have been included in the merit list from 83 schools across 19 districts. Among them, 103 are boys and 28 are girls. Performance distribution shows:

1.46% students scored 90–100%

2.81% scored 80–89%

9.64% scored 60–79%

The results reflect a competitive, yet balanced academic outcome across the state.

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