West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026 OUT Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the district-wise pass percentage for the Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026. Purba Medinipur has secured the top position with a pass percentage of 94.19%, emerging as the best-performing district in the state.

Candidates will be able to view and download the West Bengal Class 12 toppers list from the official websites at wbchse.wb.gov.in or result.wb.gov.in.

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Decalred, Direct Link To Check Here

WB HS Result 2026: Toppers List

The Higher Secondary (HS) topper this year is Adrito Pal, a student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission, who secured 496 marks.

The second position has been secured by Jishnu Kundu from Purulia Ramakrishna Mission, who scored 495 marks. Joint second place has also been achieved by Ritabrata Nath, a student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission, with the same score of 495 marks.

WB HS Result 2026: Merit List, Overall Pass Percentage

A total of 64 students have secured positions in the Higher Secondary merit list, including 56 boys and 8 girls.

Purba Medinipur emerged as the top district.

In terms of overall performance, 2,51,125 male candidates and 3,20,230 female candidates have passed the examination. The total number of successful candidates stands at 5,71,355, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.23%.

Top Performing Districts in WB HS Result 2026

Howrah follows in second place with a pass percentage of 93.84%, while North 24 Parganas ranks third at 93.71%. Hooghly stands fourth with 93.41%, and South 24 Parganas is in fifth position with 93.11%.

Nadia is placed sixth with 92.68%, followed by Paschim Medinipur in seventh with 91.96%. Kolkata ranks eighth with 91.88%, Purulia is ninth with 91.56%, and Darjeeling and Jhargram share the tenth position with 90.66%.

Other District Pass Percentages

Birbhum recorded a pass rate of 90.19%, followed by Murshidabad at 89.94%, Kalimpong at 89.51%, North Dinajpur at 89.29%, and South Dinajpur at 89.24%.

East Burdwan stands at 88.87%, Malda at 88.70%, Cooch Behar at 88.48%, Bankura at 87.91%, and Alipurduar at 87.67%. West Burdwan recorded 87.28%, while Jalpaiguri reported 86.72%.

Top 10 Rank Holders and District Performance

A total of 64 students have secured positions in the top 10 merit list this year. South 24 Parganas leads with 19 toppers in the list, followed by Purulia with 17 students. Kolkata has contributed four students to the top 10 rankings in the Higher Secondary examination.

Where to Check WB HS Result 2026

Students can check their Higher Secondary (HS) results online by entering their roll number and registration number on the official websites listed below:

wbresults.nic.in

result.wb.gov.in

wbchse.wb.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

If any of these websites are slow due to heavy traffic, students are advised to use alternative portals to access their results.

Direct Link To Check - WB Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026





WB HS Result 2026 via SMS

Students can also receive their results through SMS if internet services are slow or unavailable.

To get the result, type:

WB12 <Roll Number>

Send it to:

5676750 or 58888

The result will be sent directly to the registered mobile number.

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