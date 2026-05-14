Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationWest Bengal Class 12 Result 2026: WBCHSE HS Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers List, Direct Link Here

West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026: WBCHSE HS Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers List, Direct Link Here

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Toppers list released with marks, ranks & percentages; check online at official websites.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 May 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026 OUT Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the district-wise pass percentage for the Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026. Purba Medinipur has secured the top position with a pass percentage of 94.19%, emerging as the best-performing district in the state.

Candidates will be able to view and download the West Bengal Class 12 toppers list from the official websites at wbchse.wb.gov.in or result.wb.gov.in. 

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Decalred, Direct Link To Check Here

WB HS Result 2026: Toppers List

The Higher Secondary (HS) topper this year is Adrito Pal, a student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission, who secured 496 marks.

The second position has been secured by Jishnu Kundu from Purulia Ramakrishna Mission, who scored 495 marks. Joint second place has also been achieved by Ritabrata Nath, a student of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission, with the same score of 495 marks.

WB HS Result 2026: Merit List, Overall Pass Percentage

A total of 64 students have secured positions in the Higher Secondary merit list, including 56 boys and 8 girls.

Purba Medinipur emerged as the top district. 

In terms of overall performance, 2,51,125 male candidates and 3,20,230 female candidates have passed the examination. The total number of successful candidates stands at 5,71,355, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.23%.

Top Performing Districts in WB HS Result 2026 

Howrah follows in second place with a pass percentage of 93.84%, while North 24 Parganas ranks third at 93.71%. Hooghly stands fourth with 93.41%, and South 24 Parganas is in fifth position with 93.11%. 

Nadia is placed sixth with 92.68%, followed by Paschim Medinipur in seventh with 91.96%. Kolkata ranks eighth with 91.88%, Purulia is ninth with 91.56%, and Darjeeling and Jhargram share the tenth position with 90.66%. 

Other District Pass Percentages 

Birbhum recorded a pass rate of 90.19%, followed by Murshidabad at 89.94%, Kalimpong at 89.51%, North Dinajpur at 89.29%, and South Dinajpur at 89.24%. 

East Burdwan stands at 88.87%, Malda at 88.70%, Cooch Behar at 88.48%, Bankura at 87.91%, and Alipurduar at 87.67%. West Burdwan recorded 87.28%, while Jalpaiguri reported 86.72%. 

Top 10 Rank Holders and District Performance 

A total of 64 students have secured positions in the top 10 merit list this year. South 24 Parganas leads with 19 toppers in the list, followed by Purulia with 17 students. Kolkata has contributed four students to the top 10 rankings in the Higher Secondary examination.

Where to Check WB HS Result 2026 

Students can check their Higher Secondary (HS) results online by entering their roll number and registration number on the official websites listed below: 

  • wbresults.nic.in 
  • result.wb.gov.in 
  • wbchse.wb.gov.in 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in 

If any of these websites are slow due to heavy traffic, students are advised to use alternative portals to access their results. 

Direct Link To Check -  WB Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026


West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026: WBCHSE HS Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers List, Direct Link Here

WB HS Result 2026 via SMS 

Students can also receive their results through SMS if internet services are slow or unavailable. 

To get the result, type: 

WB12 <Roll Number> 

Send it to: 

5676750 or 58888 

The result will be sent directly to the registered mobile number. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News WB HS Result 2026 WBCHSE HS Result 2026 WBCHSE HS Toppers List 2026 WB HS Toppers List 2026 WBCHSE 12th Division Wise Toppers WBCHSE 12th Pass Percentages
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here
West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026: WBCHSE HS Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers List, Direct Link Here
West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026: WBCHSE HS Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers List, Direct Link Here
Education
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Is Out: Here Is The Fastest Way To Get Your Marksheet
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Is Out: Here Is The Fastest Way To Get Your Marksheet
Education
HBSE 10th Result 2026: Haryana Board Matric Results Today, Direct Link Here
HBSE 10th Result 2026: Haryana Board Matric Results Today, Direct Link Here
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Storm Death Toll Rises to 89 as Fierce Winds Wreak Massive Destruction
Delhi Terror: Driver and Helper Held After Mother of Three Gang-Raped on Private Bus
Delhi Gang-Rape Horror: Private Bus Driver and Conductor Arrested in National Capital
Delhi Shocker: Private Bus Driver and Helper Arrested for Gang-Rape of Mother of Three
Breaking News: Trump Praises Xi in Beijing as Crucial US-China Talks Focus on Trade and Iran
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget