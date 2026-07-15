Cricket is more than just a sport in India, it is a passion shared by millions. Every year, when the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins, fans eagerly cheer for their favourite teams and players. However, while players grab the spotlight on the field, thousands of professionals work behind the scenes to ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

If you dream of being part of the IPL, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Indian Super League (ISL) or any other major sporting event but do not wish to become a professional athlete, Sports Management could be an ideal career choice.

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In recent years, India's sports industry has expanded rapidly. With the launch of new leagues, growing sponsorship opportunities and the rise of digital platforms, sports has evolved into a multi-billion-rupee industry. As a result, the demand for trained sports management professionals continues to grow.

What Is a Sports Management Course?

Sports Management is a professional course that combines business management with the requirements of the sports industry. It prepares students to manage every aspect of a sporting eventfrom planning and organisation to successful execution.

The course covers a wide range of subjects, including marketing, branding, sponsorship management, event planning, ticketing, media management, player contracts, financial management, and stadium operations.

Career Opportunities in Sports Management

A degree in Sports Management opens up several career paths.

Students interested in organising large-scale sporting events can become Sports Event Managers, responsible for planning, coordinating, and managing tournaments.

Those who want to work closely with athletes can pursue careers as Athlete Managers or Sports Agents. Their role includes handling player contracts, brand endorsements, advertising opportunities, and media relations.

Students with an interest in marketing can choose to become Sports Marketing Managers, where they work on sponsorship deals, advertising campaigns and fan engagement to promote teams and leagues.

Those who enjoy working with data and technology can explore careers as Sports Data Analysts. They analyse player performance, opposition strategies, and match statistics to help teams make informed decisions.

How to Build a Career After Class 12

Students can begin their journey after Class 12 by enrolling in a BBA in Sports Management. Graduates can further specialise by pursuing an MBA or PGDM in Sports Management.

Several reputed institutes in India offer professional courses in this field, including the International Institute of Sports and Management (IISM), Mumbai, Jio Institute, and IIM Rohtak.

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Sports Management Salary in India

At the entry level, Sports Management professionals can earn an annual salary ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh.

With experience and opportunities to work with major sporting leagues such as the IPL and other leading tournaments, annual salary packages can increase to ₹15 lakh to ₹25 lakh, or even higher.

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