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English NewsEducationUttarakhand To Prepare Disaster Management Plans For All Government, Private Schools

Uttarakhand To Prepare Disaster Management Plans For All Government, Private Schools

Uttarakhand will prepare disaster management plans for all government and private schools, covering evacuation, mock drills and emergency safety measures.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 11:28 AM (IST)

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is set to develop Disaster Management Plans for every government and private school in the state to improve emergency preparedness and protect students and staff during disasters. 

The initiative follows directions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik. A meeting on the plan was held on Friday under Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, with officials from the Education Department and all Chief Education Officers of the state. 

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School-Wise Disaster Risk Assessment Planned 

Each school will have a plan tailored to its location, geographical conditions and the risks prevalent in its surrounding area. Authorities will first conduct a disaster risk assessment at the school level before developing safety, evacuation, and rescue measures. 

A committee comprising representatives from the Education Department and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) will oversee the exercise. 

The assessment will cover possible threats such as earthquakes, landslides, floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, snowfall, avalanches, fires, and other local emergencies. 

Evacuation Routes And Safe Areas To Be Identified 

Schools will identify clear evacuation routes and designate safe areas across their buildings and classrooms. Each institution will also establish a specific assembly point where students and staff can gather during an emergency. 

The plans will outline the responsibilities of principals, teachers, non-teaching employees, and, where appropriate, students. Emergency contact numbers for police, fire services, health authorities, State and District Disaster Management Authorities, tehsil administration and other relevant departments will be displayed prominently. 

Schools will also be required to maintain first-aid facilities, first-aid kits, and essential equipment needed for disaster response and rescue. 

Mock Drills And Safety Training For Students 

Students and school staff will receive training on how to respond to earthquakes, fires, landslides, and other disasters. Schools will conduct mock drills periodically to check whether their plans and emergency procedures work effectively. 

Special arrangements will also be made for students with disabilities and other special needs. Their assistance and evacuation requirements will be identified in advance to enable safe and swift evacuation. 

School Buildings And Critical Facilities To Be Assessed 

The disaster preparedness exercise will also examine the safety of school infrastructure. Authorities will assess classrooms, school buildings, electrical systems, gas facilities, kitchens, water tanks, laboratories, playgrounds, and other important areas to identify and reduce potential hazards. 

Schools will subsequently form dedicated teams for different emergency functions, including warning and information, evacuation, first aid, fire safety, search and rescue, and assistance and psychosocial support. 

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Students To Play A Role In Disaster Preparedness 

The teams will be led by students, while teachers and school staff will provide guidance and support. Responsibilities will be assigned according to students' ages and capabilities, with the aim of making them more aware, self-reliant, and prepared to respond during emergencies. 

An emergency communication system between schools and parents will also be developed. Depending on requirements, local administrations, gram panchayats, communities and available resources will be brought into the disaster management framework. 

The initiative is intended to create school-specific preparedness systems that take local risks into account while ensuring that students, teachers and staff know their roles during emergencies. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Schools Uttarakhand News Uttarakhand Schools Disaster Management
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