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English NewsEducationUP Schools To Go Smart: Cabinet Approves Upgrade Of 14,429 Primary Schools, Check Details

UP Schools To Go Smart: Cabinet Approves Upgrade Of 14,429 Primary Schools, Check Details

UP Cabinet approves development of 14,429 primary schools as smart schools, with internet connectivity and ICT labs under a Rs 300 crore plan.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 10:26 AM (IST)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to develop 14,429 primary schools under the Basic Education Council as smart schools.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

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Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna described the proposal as a significant step towards advancing education and said a budget provision of Rs 300 crore had been made for the initiative.

Under the scheme, each of the 14,429 schools will receive Rs 2.07 lakh, he said.

The minister said the smart schools would be equipped with facilities including internet connectivity and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs.

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"Teachers will be able to teach children through internet connectivity and ICT facilities," Khanna said, adding that the initiative would help advance and modernise education, particularly for children studying in government primary schools.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Schools UP Primary Schools
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