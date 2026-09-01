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English NewsEducationUP Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain: Lakhimpur Kheri Hit, Boats Deployed In Varanasi

UP Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rain: Lakhimpur Kheri Hit, Boats Deployed In Varanasi

Heavy rain disrupts UP as Lakhimpur Kheri closes schools up to Class 8, while Varanasi faces waterlogging and rising Ganga water levels.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 04:26 PM (IST)

Lakhimpur Kheri/Varanasi: Incessant rain on Tuesday led to heavy waterlogging in Lakhimpur Kheri and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh, throwing normal life out of gear.

The deluge forced authorities in Lakhimpur to close all educational institutions up to Class 8 for the day, while in Varanasi, boats were out on several inundated lanes, and cremations at the Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats were being carried out on rooftops and bylanes.

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Rising water level in the Sharda river in Lakhimpur also disrupted train service on the Mailani-Nanpara section, as water seepage between Bhira and Palia stations forced the suspension of around half a dozen trains.

North Eastern Railway (NER) PRO Mahesh Gupta told PTI that train service between Mailani, Bichhia and Nanpara would remain suspended until further orders.

In view of the heavy downpour, district basic education officer Pravin Tiwari announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 in Lakhimpur on Tuesday.

The situation along the Nepal border also remained a cause for concern, with water levels in the Mohana and Karnali rivers rising in the Tikunia area of Nighasan tehsil.

The two rivers originate in Nepal, and their unregulated flow affects several border villages of Kheri, including those around the Dudhwa National Park.

In Varanasi, rising water level in the Ganga has led to a flood-like situation.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level was recorded at 70.28 metres at 10 am on Tuesday, against a warning level of 70.26 metres and danger mark of 71.262 metres. The highest-ever recorded water level in Varanasi is 73.901 metres.

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The river is rising at a rate of 0.5 centimetre per hour, the CWC said.

According to district officials, Boats were being operated in several waterlogged lanes, while bodies were being cremated on rooftops and bylanes after incessant rain flooded the traditional cremation spots at the Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats.

Several families affected by waterlogging in areas along the Varuna river had already been evacuated and shifted to relief camps, the officials said.

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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Lakhimpur-Kheri Lakhimpur Kheri News UP Schools Closed UP Schools
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