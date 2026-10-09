Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the state's healthcare development, citing an increase in medical colleges from 36 in 2017 to 85 and a rise in MBBS seats from 4,690 to more than 13,600.

In a message shared on social media platform X on Friday, the Chief Minister presented the changes as part of the vision for a ‘Swastha-Saksham Uttar Pradesh’. He described the state's changing healthcare identity as a shift from the struggle to obtain treatment to greater assurance of healthcare security.

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आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन और अंत्योदय के संकल्प के साथ प्रदेश की डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार ने वर्ष 2017 से पहले की स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र की लचर व्यवस्था को पीछे छोड़ते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश को स्वस्थ, सक्षम और आत्मनिर्भर प्रदेश बनाने की दिशा में निर्णायक गति से कार्य किया है। इस परिवर्तन का सबसे बड़ा प्रमाण है कि जिस उत्तर प्रदेश की पहचान कभी वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट-वन माफिया से होती थी, वही उत्तर प्रदेश आज वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट-वन मेडिकल कॉलेज के संकल्प के साथ स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के क्षेत्र में नए मानक स्थापित कर रहा है। जहां प्रदेश में वर्ष 2017 में मेडिकल कॉलेजों की संख्या मात्र 36 थी, वहीं आज यह बढ़कर 85 हो गई है। साथ ही, एमबीबीएस की सीटें 4,690 से बढ़कर 13,600 से अधिक हो चुकी हैं। इससे एक ओर युवाओं के लिए चिकित्सा शिक्षा के अवसर बढ़े हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर आमजन के लिए घर के निकट गुणवत्तापूर्ण उपचार की सुविधा का विस्तार हुआ है। आयुष्मान भारत प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना एवं मुख्यमंत्री जन आरोग्य अभियान से आच्छादित 10 करोड़ से अधिक प्रदेशवासी आज गंभीर बीमारी के उपचार के भारी खर्च की चिंता से मुक्त होकर बेहतर स्वास्थ्य, सम्मान और गरिमा के साथ जीवन यापन कर रहे हैं। उपचार की विवशता से स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा के विश्वास तक, यही स्वस्थ उत्तर प्रदेश की नई पहचान है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 9, 2026

UP's Medical Colleges Increase From 36 To 85

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the expansion of medical colleges as a key development in Uttar Pradesh's healthcare sector. According to the figures shared by him, the state had 36 medical colleges in 2017, compared with 85 at present.

He linked this growth to the government’s commitment to establishing a medical college in every district under the ‘One District-One Medical College’ initiative.

He wrote, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with a commitment to Antyodaya, the BJP's double-engine government in the state has moved beyond the weak healthcare system that prevailed before 2017 and is working decisively to make Uttar Pradesh Sawastha, Saksham, and Atmanirbhar. The biggest proof of this transformation is that Uttar Pradesh, once associated with the ‘One District-One Mafia’ identity, is now setting new benchmarks in healthcare with its commitment to ‘One District-One Medical College’."

MBBS Seats Increase From 4,690 To Over 13,600

The Chief Minister also pointed to the rise in MBBS seats as another indicator of the changes in the state's medical education sector.

The number of seats has increased from 4,690 in 2017 to more than 13,600, according to the information shared by Yogi Adityanath. The expansion has created more opportunities for young people seeking to pursue medical education.

He also highlighted the potential for improved access to healthcare closer to people's homes as medical education and healthcare facilities expand across the state.

Over 10 Crore People Covered Under Healthcare Schemes

CM Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the coverage provided through the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

According to the Chief Minister, more than 10 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are covered under these two schemes. He said the coverage helps beneficiaries access treatment for serious illnesses without the burden of worrying about high medical expenses.

He wrote, "More than 10 crore people in the state covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan are now able to live healthier lives with dignity and respect, free from worries about the heavy costs of treating serious illnesses. The journey from the compulsion of seeking treatment to the assurance of healthcare security has become the new identity of a Swastha Uttar Pradesh."

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CM Yogi Highlights Vision Of Swastha-Saksham Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister's message focused on three key developments: the increase in medical colleges, the expansion of MBBS seats and the number of people covered under the two healthcare schemes.

He described these changes as part of Uttar Pradesh's effort to build a healthier, capable and self-reliant state. The vision of ‘Swastha-Saksham Uttar Pradesh’, as outlined in his message, centres on expanding medical education opportunities and providing greater assurance of healthcare security to the people.

The figures shared by the Chief Minister underline the scale of the changes he highlighted in the state's healthcare system since 2017.

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