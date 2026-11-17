Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Adityanath launched 'Yogi Ki Paati' book of public letters.

CM recalled Forest Department filing case over school establishment.

Fifty-four settlements received basic facilities, aiding deprived communities.

He emphasized extending services to historically underserved tribal groups.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday released a coffee table book titled 'Yogi Ki Paati', featuring a collection of his letters to the public on various issues. During the launch, he recalled an incident in which the Forest Department filed a case against him for establishing a school in a village in Gorakhpur.

Speaking at his official residence in Lucknow, Adityanath also discussed the challenges faced by government schools, the condition of the Vantangia community, and encephalitis-related deaths in Uttar Pradesh.

Explaining what prompted him to communicate with people through his letters, the Chief Minister said his years in public life had helped him identify several issues that often remain outside public discussion.

उत्तर प्रदेश के 25 करोड़ प्रदेश वासियों के साथ संवाद की आत्मीय और अनूठी यात्रा के स्वर्णिम 50 सप्ताह के उपलक्ष्य में प्रकाशित 'योगी की पाती' कॉफी टेबल बुक का आज लखनऊ में विमोचन किया। साथ ही, संवाद यात्रा पर आधारित प्रदर्शनी का वर्चुअल उद्घाटन भी हुआ। हमने इस पाती के माध्यम से युवाओं, नारी शक्ति तथा अन्नदाता किसानों से लेकर श्रमिकों तक, समाज के हर उस तबके को स्पर्श करने का प्रयास किया है, जो इस व्यवस्था का किसी न किसी रूप में महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा है। 'योगी की पाती' को प्रमुखता से स्थान देने हेतु विभिन्न समाचार पत्रों, डिजिटल न्यूज चैनलों तथा सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म का हार्दिक आभार एवं अभिनंदन। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 16, 2026

"During my official engagements, I would often contemplate how to foster a dialogue with ordinary citizens regarding aspects that remain unaddressed, areas that have yet to be touched upon. Having spent 28-29 years in public life, I have come to realise that there are, in fact, many such facets that do not even cross people's minds," he said.

Yogi Adityanath Recalls Setting Up School In Gorakhpur Village

Recalling his visits to a village in Gorakhpur, where he celebrates Diwali, Adityanath said children earlier had no proper arrangement to attend school. He subsequently took the initiative to establish a school through his temple trust.

He explained that an existing shed owned by the Forest Department was renovated and converted into a place where children could study.

"Consequently, through my temple trust, I established a school. I renovated an existing shed belonging to the Forest Department, painted it, and set up seating arrangements."

However, the initiative also led to a legal dispute with the Forest Department, the Chief Minister recalled.

"For this, a case was filed against me by the Forest Department. They filed a case. However, we fought the battle," the chief minister recalled.

54 Settlements Provided With Basic Facilities

Adityanath also spoke about the development of settlements whose residents had earlier been deprived of essential facilities. According to him, thousands of families living across 54 settlements have now received basic amenities and citizenship.

He said his experience working with the Vantangia community encouraged him to focus on other groups that had faced similar difficulties for years.

These included the Musahar, Tharu, Gond and Kol communities, which, he said, had remained deprived of basic facilities.

Yogi Adityanath Speaks About Tribal Communities

Highlighting the need to extend essential services to communities that had not received them even decades after independence, Adityanath said the initiative had encouraged a broader approach towards ensuring access to facilities.

"In areas where, even 70 years after independence, such facilities had failed to reach, this initiative provided a new impetus to plan for them, ensure full coverage (saturation) of services, and extend this focus beyond just the Vantangiya community," the chief minister added.

The Chief Minister further observed that these communities had once enjoyed considerable prosperity and possessed rich natural resources. However, their circumstances had changed over time, leaving many of them in poverty.

He expressed confidence that administrative assistance and greater trust from society could help these communities regain their contribution to the region's natural resources.

"Yet, I believe that with a little support from the administration and a measure of trust from society, they will once again contribute to the prosperity of our forest wealth," Adityanath added.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI