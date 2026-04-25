UK Board 12th Result 2026 Declared: Geetika Pant, Sushila Mehendiratta Top, Pass Percentage At 85.11%, Girls Outperform Boys
UK Board 12th Result 2026 declared with 85.11% pass rate. Geetika Pant, Sushila Mehendiratta top. Check UBSE toppers, stats and updates here.
The Uttarakhand Board has officially released the Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 85.11%. The results indicate a steady performance by students across the state this year.
A notable highlight of this year’s outcome is the continued strong performance by girls, who have outshone boys once again. The pass percentage among girls stands at 88.09%, while boys have registered a comparatively lower success rate of 81.93%.
UBSE Class 12 Toppers 2026
In the merit list, Geetika Pant and Sushila Mehendiratta have jointly secured the top rank with an impressive score of 98%. Aryan has claimed the second position with 97.80%, while Vanshika has followed closely in third place with 97%. These top performers have set a high benchmark in this year’s examination.
Division-Wise Result Analysis
Looking at the overall distribution of results, a significant number of students have secured higher divisions. As per the data, 41.32% of candidates have passed with first division, reflecting strong academic performance. Meanwhile, 34.82% of students have been placed in the second division category. A smaller share of 0.32% of candidates passed with third division, while 7.77% of students achieved distinction in their subjects.
ALSO READ: UK Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 12 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Bageshwar Tops District Rankings
Among all districts, Bageshwar has emerged as the top-performing region in Uttarakhand. The district recorded an impressive pass percentage of 94.81%, securing the leading position in the state rankings. This performance highlights the district’s strong academic outcomes compared to others.
UK Board Class 12 Result 2026: Overall Performance
Overall, the UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 reflects a balanced and encouraging performance trend. With a high pass percentage and strong show by top rankers, the results underline consistent academic progress among students in the state.
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