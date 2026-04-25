The Uttarakhand Board has officially released the Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 85.11%. The results indicate a steady performance by students across the state this year.

A notable highlight of this year’s outcome is the continued strong performance by girls, who have outshone boys once again. The pass percentage among girls stands at 88.09%, while boys have registered a comparatively lower success rate of 81.93%.

UBSE Class 12 Toppers 2026

In the merit list, Geetika Pant and Sushila Mehendiratta have jointly secured the top rank with an impressive score of 98%. Aryan has claimed the second position with 97.80%, while Vanshika has followed closely in third place with 97%. These top performers have set a high benchmark in this year’s examination.





Division-Wise Result Analysis

Looking at the overall distribution of results, a significant number of students have secured higher divisions. As per the data, 41.32% of candidates have passed with first division, reflecting strong academic performance. Meanwhile, 34.82% of students have been placed in the second division category. A smaller share of 0.32% of candidates passed with third division, while 7.77% of students achieved distinction in their subjects.

ALSO READ: UK Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 12 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

Bageshwar Tops District Rankings

Among all districts, Bageshwar has emerged as the top-performing region in Uttarakhand. The district recorded an impressive pass percentage of 94.81%, securing the leading position in the state rankings. This performance highlights the district’s strong academic outcomes compared to others.

UK Board Class 12 Result 2026: Overall Performance

Overall, the UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 reflects a balanced and encouraging performance trend. With a high pass percentage and strong show by top rankers, the results underline consistent academic progress among students in the state.

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