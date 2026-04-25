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HomeEducationUK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Akshat Gopal Tops, Pass Percentage Rises to 92.10%, Girls Outshine Boys

UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Akshat Gopal Tops, Pass Percentage Rises to 92.10%, Girls Outshine Boys

UK Board 10th Result 2026 declared with 92.10% pass rate. Akshat Gopal tops. Check UBSE toppers list, district-wise performance and key highlights.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:48 AM (IST)

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar, has officially announced the Class 10 (High School) Result 2026, recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 92.10%. The performance marks an improvement of 1.33% compared to the previous year. 

A total of 1,12,266 students had registered for the examination, out of which 1,08,983 appeared. Among them, 1,00,373 students successfully passed the exam this year.  

Girls Outperform Boys in UK Board 10th Result 2026 

Girls once again outshone boys in the Uttarakhand Board results. The pass percentage for girls stood at 96.07%, significantly higher than that of boys, which was recorded at 88.03%. 

ALSO READ: UK Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 10 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UBSE Class 10 Toppers 2026 

Akshat Gopal secured the top position with an outstanding score of 98.20%. Ishant Kothari and Bhumika jointly held the second position with 98.00%, followed by Yogesh Joshi, who scored 97.80%. 


UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: Akshat Gopal Tops, Pass Percentage Rises to 92.10%, Girls Outshine Boys

District-Wise Performance and Merit Breakdown 

Bageshwar district emerged as the top-performing district in the state with a pass percentage of 96.98%, securing the first rank. 

In terms of division-wise results, 28.20% of students passed with first division, while 42.86% secured second division. Additionally, 13.75% of candidates passed with third division. 

Overall Performance Improves 

Overall, the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2026 reflects improved performance by students across the state, indicating a positive trend in academic outcomes this year. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
UK Board 10th Result 2026 UK Board Class 10 Toppers 2026 UK Board Class 10 Toppers List UPMSP High School Toppers UPMSP High School Topper Akshat Gopal
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