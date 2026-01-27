Meerut: A video circulating on social media claims to show residents of Salawa village, a Rajput-dominated locality in Meerut district, pledging not to vote for the Modi-led government until the UGC Equity Regulation 2026 is withdrawn. The clip has gone viral on X and other platforms, emerging at a time when public debate over the newly notified regulation is intensifying. The regulation focuses on discrimination and equity measures within higher education institutions.

In the video, villagers can be seen raising their hands and collectively vowing not to support the current government unless their concerns regarding the UGC regulation are addressed. The footage has generated significant attention online, prompting discussions about local reactions, political sentiment, and community responses to the new UGC rules.

Residents of Rajput dominated Salawa village Uttar Pradesh's Meerut pledge to not vote for Modi government till the UGC regulation 2026 is withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/PTv1BszIhX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 27, 2026

The villagers have cited concerns about the new rules, stating that they do not align with their community interests. No official statement from the local administration or political representatives has been reported so far regarding the pledge.

The viral video highlights the localised impact of national regulations and the strong opinions emerging in certain communities. It remains unclear whether similar pledges have occurred in other regions or communities affected by the UGC 2026 regulation.

About UGC Regulation 2026:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced new regulations aimed at preventing discrimination in colleges and universities across India. These rules apply to all higher education institutions and cover students, teaching staff, and non-teaching personnel. The regulations are designed to ensure that no individual is denied respect, opportunities, or access to higher education based on their identity.

The new rules will impact multiple aspects of campus life, including admissions, hostels, classrooms, and grievance procedures. They replace the previous UGC equity guidelines and assign increased responsibility to institutions to implement and maintain compliance across all levels of campus operations.

