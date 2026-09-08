UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Issues Travel Advisory For Delhi Candidates, Check Key Details

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: Candidates scheduled to appear for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) re-examination in Delhi on September 9 and 10 have been advised to plan their journeys carefully. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a travel advisory in view of expected traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital.

The advisory comes ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 11 to 13. With extensive security arrangements expected around the event, candidates travelling to their examination centres could face congestion and longer travel times on some routes.

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NTA has asked candidates to account for possible delays and reach their respective examination centres well ahead of the reporting time mentioned on their admit cards.

Why NTA Issued A Travel Advisory For Delhi Candidates

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions are expected in different parts of Delhi on September 9 and 10 due to security and traffic management arrangements linked to the upcoming BRICS Summit.

While the UGC NET examination centres are not situated in areas expected to be directly impacted by the major restrictions, candidates travelling through Delhi may still encounter traffic congestion or diversions.

As a result, aspirants have been advised not to leave their travel plans until the last minute and instead check the route to their examination centre beforehand.

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: What Candidates Should Do

Candidates appearing for the UGC NET re-examination in Delhi should factor in additional travel time while planning their journey. NTA has specifically advised aspirants to take the following precautions:

Plan the journey to the examination centre well in advance.

Keep sufficient time for travel because of possible congestion, diversions, and restrictions.

Check the latest traffic updates issued by the Delhi Traffic Police and other concerned authorities before leaving.

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time stated on the admit card.

Check UGC NET Admit Card Reporting Time Carefully

Candidates should pay particular attention to the reporting time mentioned on their UGC NET admit cards. The NTA has advised aspirants to follow the reporting time as well as all other instructions provided on the admit card.

Since traffic conditions could vary depending on the route and security arrangements, candidates have been advised to make their travel arrangements in advance. Leaving early could help aspirants avoid unnecessary stress caused by unexpected delays.

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UGC NET Candidates Advised To Plan Travel In Advance

The travel advisory is specifically aimed at candidates appearing at examination centres in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Aspirants should therefore check their examination details and plan their route before the exam day.

NTA has urged candidates to take the expected traffic situation into account so that they can reach their centres without inconvenience. Candidates should also monitor the latest advisories from the Delhi Traffic Police and other authorities before beginning their journey.

For UGC NET aspirants, reaching the examination centre on time remains crucial. Planning the route, keeping extra travel time, and following the instructions on the admit card can help candidates avoid last-minute difficulties.

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