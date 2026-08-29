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UGC-NET June 2026 Result Out For 84 Subjects, Re-Exam For 3 On Sept 9-10
NTA has declared UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects. English, Commerce and Sociology results will follow after re-exams on September 9-10.
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