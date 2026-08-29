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English NewsEducationUGC-NET June 2026 Result Out For 84 Subjects, Re-Exam For 3 On Sept 9-10

UGC-NET June 2026 Result Out For 84 Subjects, Re-Exam For 3 On Sept 9-10

NTA has declared UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects. English, Commerce and Sociology results will follow after re-exams on September 9-10.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 of the 87 subjects on August 28, 2026.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official UGC-NET website by logging in with their required credentials. Candidates are advised to save or print the scorecard for future reference.

How To Download UGC-NET June 2026 Scorecard

  1. Visit the official UGC-NET website.
  2. Click on the UGC-NET June 2026 result or scorecard link.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details to access the scorecard.
  5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

However, candidates who appeared for the English, Commerce and Sociology examinations will have to wait for their results. The NTA will re-conduct these examinations on September 9 and 10, 2026.

The agency has clarified that candidates from these three subjects may receive an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they attempt to access their June 2026 scorecards before the re-examination.

Their results and scorecards will be made available only after the re-conducted examinations, the NTA said.

“Candidates from English, Commerce and Sociology subjects, whose examinations are scheduled to be re-conducted on 09 and 10 September 2026, may receive an ‘Invalid Application Number/Password’ message in case they attempt to access the UGC-NET June 2026 Scorecard. The scorecard/result for these candidates will be made available ONLY after the re-conduct of their examination,” the statement said.

The UGC-NET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects to award Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), determine eligibility for Assistant Professor and facilitate admission to PhD programmes.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA UGC-NET
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