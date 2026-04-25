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HomeEducationUK Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 10 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UK Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 10 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 declared. Check UBSE 10th scores online via direct link at ubse.uk.gov.in using roll number. Get updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:15 AM (IST)

Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2026, ubse.uk.gov.in LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Result 2026, bringing relief to thousands of students awaiting their scores. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their marks online through the official portals at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. 

Students must log in using their roll number to download their provisional marksheets. The online result serves as an immediate reference; however, the board will distribute original certificates and marksheets through respective schools at a later stage. 

Direct Link To Check - UK Board Result 2026 Via abplive.com 

Where to Check UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 

The UBSE Class 10 results have been published online, and students can use multiple official platforms to access their scores without delay. The result link is activated on the board’s primary website, ensuring smooth access for candidates. 

Here are the official websites to check the result: 

  • ubse.uk.gov.in 
  • uaresults.nic.in 
  • digilocker.gov.in 

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to avoid last-minute issues while checking their results. 

The official websites may slow down due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can also check their results on abplive.com/education — CLICK HERE.  

How to Download UBSE Class 10 Scorecard 

Candidates can follow a simple step-by-step process to view and download their marksheets online. 

Step 1: Visit the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the “UBSE Result 2026” link 

Step 3: Select the Class 10 result option 

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the login window 

Step 5: View the displayed marksheet 

Step 6: Download and save it for future use 

Direct Link To Check - UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 (Official Website) 

The provisional marksheet can be used for reference, but students must retain the original documents for official purposes. 

Important Note on Marksheet Validity 

Students should be aware that the online marksheet, although accessible immediately, is provisional in nature. It will not be accepted as a final document during admission processes. For official verification, candidates must submit the original marksheets and certificates issued by UBSE through their schools. 

Passing Criteria for UK Board Result 2026 

To qualify for the next academic level, students must meet the minimum passing requirements set by the board. As per the guidelines, candidates need to secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate to pass the examination. 

Those who meet the criteria will be eligible for admission to higher classes, while others may need to explore supplementary options as per board rules.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Uttarakhand Board 10th Result 2026 Uttrakhand Board Class 10 Result Live Uk Board Class 10 Result Live
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