Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationTS TET Result 2026 Declared At tgtet.aptonline.in, Here's How To Download Scorecard

TS TET Result 2026 Declared At tgtet.aptonline.in, Here's How To Download Scorecard

TS TET 2026 results declared; over 1 lakh candidates qualify. Download scorecards, check cut-offs, and know the next steps.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 10:13 AM (IST)

TS TET Result 2026: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2026 results have been officially declared. The Department of School Education (DSE), Telangana, has released the results for the examination conducted earlier this year. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tgtet.aptonline.in. 

According to official figures, 100,270 candidates, accounting for 51.37 per cent of those who appeared, have qualified for the exam. This includes 37,893 in-service teachers. Among the qualified candidates, in-service teachers performed better on average, scoring 57.76, compared to 48.14 scored by other applicants. 

The TS TET, also referred to as TG TET, is a compulsory eligibility test for candidates seeking teaching jobs in Classes 1 to 8 in government and government-aided schools across Telangana. The 2026 examination was conducted between 3 January and 20 January 2026. Along with the results, the authorities have also released the final answer key for candidates’ reference. 

TS TET Result 2026: How to Download Scorecard  

Step 1: Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “TG TET – January 2026”. 

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result portal at tgtet.aptonline.in. 

Step 4: Click on the Result option. 

Step 5: Enter the required login details in the given fields. 

Step 6: Submit the information to view your TS TET 2026 result. 

Step 7: Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future recruitment purposes. 

Direct Link to Check - TS TET Result 2026 

TS TET 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks 

The TS TET qualifying marks vary by category and are as follows: 

General category: At least 60 per cent, which is 90 out of 150 marks 

Backward Classes (BC): A minimum of 50 per cent, or 75 out of 150 marks 

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD): At least 40 per cent, which is 60 out of 150 marks 

TS TET Result 2026: What's Next? 

After the TS TET 2026 results are declared, candidates who qualify can apply for teaching jobs in government and private schools across the state. Once the applications are submitted, candidates will be called for document verification. After successful verification, appointment letters will be issued to confirm their selection. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TS TET 2026 TS TET Result 2026 
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget