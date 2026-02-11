TS TET Result 2026 Declared At tgtet.aptonline.in, Here's How To Download Scorecard

TS TET Result 2026: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2026 results have been officially declared. The Department of School Education (DSE), Telangana, has released the results for the examination conducted earlier this year. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tgtet.aptonline.in.

According to official figures, 100,270 candidates, accounting for 51.37 per cent of those who appeared, have qualified for the exam. This includes 37,893 in-service teachers. Among the qualified candidates, in-service teachers performed better on average, scoring 57.76, compared to 48.14 scored by other applicants.

The TS TET, also referred to as TG TET, is a compulsory eligibility test for candidates seeking teaching jobs in Classes 1 to 8 in government and government-aided schools across Telangana. The 2026 examination was conducted between 3 January and 20 January 2026. Along with the results, the authorities have also released the final answer key for candidates’ reference.

TS TET Result 2026: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “TG TET – January 2026”.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result portal at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step 4: Click on the Result option.

Step 5: Enter the required login details in the given fields.

Step 6: Submit the information to view your TS TET 2026 result.

Step 7: Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future recruitment purposes.

TS TET 2026: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The TS TET qualifying marks vary by category and are as follows:

General category: At least 60 per cent, which is 90 out of 150 marks

Backward Classes (BC): A minimum of 50 per cent, or 75 out of 150 marks

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD): At least 40 per cent, which is 60 out of 150 marks

TS TET Result 2026: What's Next?

After the TS TET 2026 results are declared, candidates who qualify can apply for teaching jobs in government and private schools across the state. Once the applications are submitted, candidates will be called for document verification. After successful verification, appointment letters will be issued to confirm their selection.

