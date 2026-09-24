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English NewsEducationTelangana Declares September 25 Holiday For Ganpati Visarjan; Schools, Colleges Shut

Telangana Declares September 25 Holiday For Ganpati Visarjan; Schools, Colleges Shut

Telangana has declared September 25 a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices in key districts. Check what will remain closed.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday on Friday, September 25, for government offices, schools and colleges in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The holiday has been declared in view of the final Ganesh idol immersion procession. 

The Information and Public Relations Department, Telangana, has also announced a change in the working schedule. November 14, which is the second Saturday of the month, will now be a working day for government offices, schools and colleges. This working day will be observed in place of the holiday declared for September 25. 

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The holiday comes as Hyderabad prepares for the final phase of the Ganesh Visarjan procession, with a large number of devotees and idols expected to take part in the event. 

Telangana Ganpati Visarjan: What Is Closed On September 25? 

Government offices, schools and colleges in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts will remain closed on Friday, September 25. 

The holiday is linked to the Ganesh idol immersion procession scheduled to take place across the city. With the final procession expected to draw large crowds, authorities have made arrangements to manage movement and maintain public order. 

For students and parents, this means schools and colleges covered by the government order will not function on September 25. Government offices in the specified areas will also observe the holiday. 

November 14 To Be A Working Day 

The holiday on September 25 will be adjusted through a working day later in the year. 

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, November 14, which falls on the second Saturday, will be treated as a working day for government offices, schools and colleges. The arrangement has been made in lieu of the September 25 holiday. 

Students, parents, and employees can therefore take note of the change while planning their academic and official schedules. 

Hyderabad Ganpati Visarjan: 20,000 Police Personnel Deployed 

The Hyderabad City Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel ahead of the final Ganpati Visarjan procession on Friday. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place across the city for the event. 

According to the police, idol immersions that started on the third day of the festivities have so far continued peacefully. Additional security arrangements have been made for the final procession from Balapur. 

Authorities are preparing for the arrival of lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols from Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City and neighbouring districts. 

Government Departments Coordinate For Final Procession 

Several government departments are working together as part of the arrangements for the immersion procession. 

The measures are being implemented in coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and the Government of Telangana. 

The Hyderabad City Police said a robust security perimeter has been established across Hyderabad to ensure a peaceful farewell to Lord Ganesha without any untoward incidents. 

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Wine Shops, Toddy Shops And Bars To Remain Closed 

The holiday is not the only restriction announced ahead of the final immersion. Wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants within the Future City Police Commissionerate limits will also remain closed during a specified period. 

The closure will begin at 6 am on Friday, September 25, and continue until 6 am on Saturday, September 26. 

Future City Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi, IPS, issued the order on Wednesday under Section 20 of the Telangana State Excise Act, 1968. The order cited the need to maintain public peace and tranquility during the Ganesh idol immersion proceedings. 

The notification specifies that all wine shops, toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants falling within the Future City Police Commissionerate limits will remain closed throughout the stated period. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganpati Visarjan Education News Telangana Holiday Telangana September 25 Holiday September 25 Holiday September 25 Ganpati Visarjan Holiday Telangana Ganpati Visarjan
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