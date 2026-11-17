Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himachal schools face 4606 vacant teacher positions.

3256 general, 1350 CBSE school teacher posts remain vacant.

9441 government posts created, 4082 were filled.

Over one lakh private jobs created by June 2026.

Shimla/Dharamshala: Up to 4606 teacher posts are vacant in Himachal Pradesh government schools. Of them, 70 per cent (3,256) posts are in general government schools, while the remaining are in government CBSE schools.

In a written reply to the question of MLA Sudhir Sharma, the Himachal government informed that 14,987 posts of lecturers are sanctioned for general government schools of the state. Of these, 11,731 posts are filled and 3,256 are vacant.

Most vacancies in general government schools are for computer science.

A total of 2,984 posts of lecturers are sanctioned for 145 CBSE-affiliated government senior secondary schools of the state. Out of these, 1,634 posts are occupied, but 1,350 posts are vacant.

Among these, the maximum number of vacancies, 144, is in Fine Arts, followed by 142 in Psychology, 131 in Music, 120 in Sanskrit and 126 in Sociology.

The government informed that 1,922 teachers have been appointed on a fixed-term basis in various subjects.

The number of registered unemployed youth stood at 5.8 lakh in July 2025 and 9,441 posts were created in government departments and boards and corporations. Out of these, 4082 posts were filled, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan informed Deep Raj, BJP MLA from Karsog Assembly segment, in a written reply.

He further said that during the three years up to July 2025, as many as 85,943 persons were given employment in the private sector and the number rose to over 1 lakh as on June 30, 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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