Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Preamble Recitation During Morning Assembly In Schools

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a direction that preamble of the Constitution be recited during the morning assembly in schools.

"Dismissed," a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta said.

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The counsel appearing for the petitioner said the plea has sought a direction that preamble be recited in schools during the morning assembly.

He referred to Article 21A of the Constitution which deals with right to education.

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"The preamble is already taught in schools in Class 6," the bench observed, while rejecting the petition.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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