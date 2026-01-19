SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

SSC CHSL Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to publish the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 very soon. Once the results are officially declared, candidates will be able to view and download their scorecards through the Commission’s official website at ssc.gov.in.

To check the SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard 2025, registered candidates must log in using their registration number and password.

Candidates who qualify in the selection process will be eligible to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 examination. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result is expected to be declared in August, although the Commission has not yet confirmed the exact release date. However, the evaluation process is reportedly nearing completion.

The result announcement will enable candidates to check whether they have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process and are eligible to appear for the Tier 2 examination.

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official Staff Selection Commission website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab displayed at the top.

Step 3: Next, locate and open the relevant result link.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Step 5: Once logged in, search for your roll number in the list.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a printed copy for future use.

Step 7: For further information or updates, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website.

About SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-1:

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 from November 12 to November 30, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.

Following the examination, the Commission opened the answer key objection window from December 8 to December 11, 2025, giving candidates the opportunity to submit challenges regarding any discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

The SSC CHSL selection process is carried out in several stages. Tier 1 serves as the initial screening stage. Candidates who qualify in this round will be shortlisted to appear for the Tier 2 examination. Those who successfully clear all sections of Tier 2 will subsequently be invited for the final document verification process.

