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School Assembly News Headlines Today September 9, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, September 9, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Iran Calls India Ties ‘Very Good’, Eyes More Talks On Chabahar Port At BRICS Summit
- Manipuri Guitarist Lynched To Death For Objecting To Noise Outside Delhi Home; 7 Arrested
- PM Modi Vadodara Event Registration Sells Out In An Hour, Over 42,000 On Waiting List
- Chaos In Tamil Nadu Assembly As Speaker Evicts DMK MLAs For Protesting Vijay’s ED Remarks
- Delhi Police Deny Mobile Jammers Installed At Satya Niketan PG Building Crash Site
- BRICS Summit 2026: Modi, Putin, Xi, Iran President To Meet In Delhi; What To Expect
- ‘Now 'Fufaji' Will Shout...’: PM Modi Takes Swipe At Opposition Over Freight Corridor In Gujarat
- 'I Would Prefer Death Than Being Called Coward': Judge Awards 23rd Death Penalty In 4 Months
- Akhilesh's Student Wing Changes Dress Code: Red Replaced With Blue, What Does It Mean?
- Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Fresh Plea Linked To Satya Niketan Building Collapse
- Unusual Temperature Rise In Keralam As Mercury Crosses 36°C Amid Weak Monsoon
- Punjab Man Who Questioned Minister Harpal Cheema Dies By Suicide After Being Humiliated In Panchayat
- Allahabad HC Quashes Activist’s NSA Detention, Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation
- Delhi Building Collapse: 19-Year-Old DU Student's Family Donates His Corneas
- 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Challenges Authority Of Law, Not Same As 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Har Har Mahadev': HC
- UP To Plan 30-Min Connectivity Between Greater Noida, Ganga Expressway
- Bombay HC Refuses To Quash Rahul Gandhi Summons Over ‘Commander-In-Thief’ Remark
- Jammu And Kashmir's Doda Bans VPN Use For Two Months
International News
- Morocco Earthquake: Three Years On, Rebuilding Brings Relief For Some, Frustration For Others
- Pakistan Soldiers Clash Over Water Shortage In South Waziristan, 22 Reportedly Injured
- ‘Israel’s Corner’: MPs Raise Tough Questions On India’s West Asia Policy Before Jaishankar
- Eiffel Tower Closed As Staff Strike After Female Workers Asked To Step Aside For Hindu Group
- Jamaica To Petition King Charles Over Slavery Reparations, Seek Legal Ruling
- Iran Plans New ‘Exclusion Zone’ Near Hormuz After US Strikes 3 Oil Tankers, Warns Ships Of Sanctions
- Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes At Miami Airport After Runway Overrun, Five Killed: VIDEO
Business News
- Dalal Street Continues To Trade In Red: Sensex Bleeds Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700
- Indian Car Buyers Are Moving Beyond Petrol: CNG, Hybrids And EVs Overtake Petrol In August
- New Maruti Baleno Facelift India Review: Mileage, Performance, Features
- 8th Pay Commission: What A Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean For Employees
- US-Iran Tensions Cut Gulf Oil Flows In Half, So Why Is Brent Crude Below $100?
- SBI ATM Rules Change From October 1: Free Other-Bank Transactions Cut To 5; Check Charges
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Sports News
- KL Rahul Drops Major Update Amid Delhi Capitals IPL Trade Rumours
- 'Trophy Nahi Chaiye...': Pakistan Fan’s Fiery Message To Wahab Riaz Before Possible India Final - WATCH
- WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Urges Ishan Kishan To Take DRS, Call Proves Spot On
- Jason Gillespie Rips Into Umar Gul Over Cold-Weather Excuse For Pakistan's England Test Struggles
- Duleep Trophy Final: Who Will Be Declared Champion If East Zone vs South Zone Match Draws?
- 'At 3 AM…': You Will Be Shocked By What Pakistan Coach Said About PCB
- Japan Name Squad For India T20I; Star Player To Lead The Side
- KKR's New Captain Confirmed! 'Mr IPL' Reveals Name Of Next Skipper
- Wimbledon Enforces Strict Guidelines For Content Creators After US Open Backlash
- BCCI Takes Strict Action Over Age Fraud Ahead Of Ind vs Aus U-19 Series
- Shubman Gill Birthday: 15 'Unbreakable' Records Of India Star
- Historic Day For Team India: Two Countries, Two Matches On October 3
- Former Pakistan Coach Drops Bombshell: 'PCB Still Owes Me Thousands Of Dollars'
- Virat Kohli-Branded Shoes Spotted on Pakistani Cricketer During Asia Cup
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