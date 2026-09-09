School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Iran Calls India Ties ‘Very Good’, Eyes More Talks On Chabahar Port At BRICS Summit

Manipuri Guitarist Lynched To Death For Objecting To Noise Outside Delhi Home; 7 Arrested

PM Modi Vadodara Event Registration Sells Out In An Hour, Over 42,000 On Waiting List

Chaos In Tamil Nadu Assembly As Speaker Evicts DMK MLAs For Protesting Vijay’s ED Remarks

Delhi Police Deny Mobile Jammers Installed At Satya Niketan PG Building Crash Site

BRICS Summit 2026: Modi, Putin, Xi, Iran President To Meet In Delhi; What To Expect

‘Now 'Fufaji' Will Shout...’: PM Modi Takes Swipe At Opposition Over Freight Corridor In Gujarat

'I Would Prefer Death Than Being Called Coward': Judge Awards 23rd Death Penalty In 4 Months

Akhilesh's Student Wing Changes Dress Code: Red Replaced With Blue, What Does It Mean?

Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Fresh Plea Linked To Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Unusual Temperature Rise In Keralam As Mercury Crosses 36°C Amid Weak Monsoon

Punjab Man Who Questioned Minister Harpal Cheema Dies By Suicide After Being Humiliated In Panchayat

Allahabad HC Quashes Activist’s NSA Detention, Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Delhi Building Collapse: 19-Year-Old DU Student's Family Donates His Corneas

'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Challenges Authority Of Law, Not Same As 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Har Har Mahadev': HC

UP To Plan 30-Min Connectivity Between Greater Noida, Ganga Expressway

Bombay HC Refuses To Quash Rahul Gandhi Summons Over ‘Commander-In-Thief’ Remark

Jammu And Kashmir's Doda Bans VPN Use For Two Months

International News

Morocco Earthquake: Three Years On, Rebuilding Brings Relief For Some, Frustration For Others

Pakistan Soldiers Clash Over Water Shortage In South Waziristan, 22 Reportedly Injured

‘Israel’s Corner’: MPs Raise Tough Questions On India’s West Asia Policy Before Jaishankar

Eiffel Tower Closed As Staff Strike After Female Workers Asked To Step Aside For Hindu Group

Jamaica To Petition King Charles Over Slavery Reparations, Seek Legal Ruling

Iran Plans New ‘Exclusion Zone’ Near Hormuz After US Strikes 3 Oil Tankers, Warns Ships Of Sanctions

Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes At Miami Airport After Runway Overrun, Five Killed: VIDEO

Business News

Dalal Street Continues To Trade In Red: Sensex Bleeds Over 300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,700

Indian Car Buyers Are Moving Beyond Petrol: CNG, Hybrids And EVs Overtake Petrol In August

New Maruti Baleno Facelift India Review: Mileage, Performance, Features

8th Pay Commission: What A Higher Fitment Factor Could Mean For Employees

US-Iran Tensions Cut Gulf Oil Flows In Half, So Why Is Brent Crude Below $100?

SBI ATM Rules Change From October 1: Free Other-Bank Transactions Cut To 5; Check Charges

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Sports News

KL Rahul Drops Major Update Amid Delhi Capitals IPL Trade Rumours

'Trophy Nahi Chaiye...': Pakistan Fan’s Fiery Message To Wahab Riaz Before Possible India Final - WATCH

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Urges Ishan Kishan To Take DRS, Call Proves Spot On

Jason Gillespie Rips Into Umar Gul Over Cold-Weather Excuse For Pakistan's England Test Struggles

Duleep Trophy Final: Who Will Be Declared Champion If East Zone vs South Zone Match Draws?

'At 3 AM…': You Will Be Shocked By What Pakistan Coach Said About PCB

Japan Name Squad For India T20I; Star Player To Lead The Side

KKR's New Captain Confirmed! 'Mr IPL' Reveals Name Of Next Skipper

Wimbledon Enforces Strict Guidelines For Content Creators After US Open Backlash

BCCI Takes Strict Action Over Age Fraud Ahead Of Ind vs Aus U-19 Series

Shubman Gill Birthday: 15 'Unbreakable' Records Of India Star

Historic Day For Team India: Two Countries, Two Matches On October 3

Former Pakistan Coach Drops Bombshell: 'PCB Still Owes Me Thousands Of Dollars'

Virat Kohli-Branded Shoes Spotted on Pakistani Cricketer During Asia Cup

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