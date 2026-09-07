School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Trapped Student Records SOS Video From Under Debris; Toll Rises To 7

Delhi Building Collapse: Owner Of Satya Niketan PG Detained In Bhiwadi

Punjab Cabinet Passes Resolution Against Ashwani Kumar Mishra's Appointment As HC Chief Justice

Hooch Tragedy In MP's Sagar: Death Toll Rises To 12; 14 Arrested So Far Amid 'UP Supply Link' Probe

BRS Leaders KTR, Harish Rao Detained During Black T-Shirt Protest Outside Telangana Assembly

MCD Orders Demolition Of Satya Niketan Building Over 'Dangerous' Condition After PG Collapse Kills 6

Who Does RSS Consider A Volunteer? Mohan Bhagwat Explains At London Event

First Video Of Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse Emerges As Death Toll Rises To 6

No Sanctioned Plan, No Fire NOC: How Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG Building Became A Death Trap

Satya Niketan Collapse: Traffic Hit As Rescue Operations Continue, Delhi Police Issues Advisory

Delhi PG Building Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Owner Hariram Bansal, Police Intensify Search

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Warns Against Abusive Remarks On Women: ‘Won't Tolerate Defamatory Attacks'

Air India Express Flight To Abu Dhabi Turns Back To Kochi After Engine Oil Drops At 36,000 Feet

Delhi Building Collapse: 5 MCD Officials Suspended As Satya Niketan Tragedy Death Toll Climbs To 7

Guwahati Murder: Woman Found Dead In Apartment, Severed Head Recovered From Refrigerator

Justice Ashwani Mishra Takes Oath As Punjab And Haryana HC Chief Justice, CM Mann Skips Event

Amritsar Airport Suspends Operations For 90 Minutes After Drone Sighting; 7 Flights Diverted

Nepal Floods Death Toll Climbs To 1,355; Nearly 5,000 Still Missing

Kanpur Engineer Detained In Russia, Pressured To Join Army; Wife Shares Emotional Video

Drug Peddler Escapes NCB Custody In Jammu, Search Operation Underway

Dog Bite Victim Gets ‘Snake Bite’ Injection, Rewa Hospital Faces Negligence Allegation

Dahi Handi Celebrations: Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Rs 1.92 Crore In Fines

Maggot Found In KFC Fried Chicken In Greater Noida's Gaur City Mall

Guptas, Jaiswals Helped Preserve North Kolkata's Bengalis: Bengal BJP Chief

Delhi SIR Draft List: 2.28 Lakh New Voters Apply In Just 5 Days

14 Lakh For A Night! Delhi Hotel Prices Skyrocket Ahead Of BRICS Summit

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Adjacent Buildings Evacuated As Precaution

International News

Indonesia Volcano Erupts Again; 8 Airports Shut As Ash Plumes Soar 50,000 Ft: WATCH

Anti-Indian Hate Surges Online Over Nepal Floods; Singapore Warns Offenders

AfD Scores Historic 43.8% In Saxony-Anhalt Election, Putting Germany’s Political Firewall To Test

Nepal Observes National Mourning On 13th Day Of Rasuwa Flash Flood Tragedy; Nearly 5,000 Remain Missing

Jamaica To Petition King Charles Over Slavery Reparations, Seek Legal Ruling

Iran Plans New ‘Exclusion Zone’ Near Hormuz After US Strikes 3 Oil Tankers, Warns Ships Of Sanctions

Amazon Cargo Plane Crashes At Miami Airport After Runway Overrun, Five Killed: VIDEO

Business News

NSE Pre-Open Rules Change From Today: Check New Timings, Order Rules And What’s Different

Dalal Street On Edge As US-Iran Tensions Escalate, Sensex About 200 Points Down, Nifty Tests 23,800

New Maruti Baleno Vs Old Baleno: Bigger Grille, New Engine, ADAS And More

‘Features Of Top-End Luxury Cars’: Maruti Suzuki’s Partho Banerjee On New Baleno

Small Money Habits, Big Wealth Impact: 4 Lessons For Your Financial Journey

GST Council Meeting Postponed: 57th Meet Likely On October 7; ITC, Refunds On Agenda

NSE IPO GMP Hits Rs 285, Price Band Likely Near Rs 1,800. Here's What We Know So Far

Old Monk Row: FSSAI Tells Bombay HC It Cannot Be Sold As 'Rum' Under Current Label

Sports News

'Sexism At Its Finest': Powerlifter Keyaa Banerji Calls Out Appearance-Focused Online Attention

Aditi Hundia’s Three-Word Reaction To Ishan Kishan’s Duleep Trophy Century Goes Viral

'Treated Differently': Misbah-ul-Haq Questions Pakistan Cricket's Double Standards

Ex-Pakistan Captain Says Defeating India In 2021 'Damaged' The Team

India-Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row 2.0? PCB Chief To Attend Women’s Asia Cup Final: Report

Ball-Tampering Saga Flashbacks! Steve Smith, Five Others Return For South Africa Test Tour

WATCH: Rinku Singh In Party Mode! Dances With Teammates During UP T20 League Title Celebrations

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Thriller! Arshdeep Singh Concedes 51! Shubman Gill's Team Wins By 1 Run

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