School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘Differing Views Are Normal Part Of Deliberation’: EC On SIR Row

'My Second Son Also Gone': Mother Mourns Azamgarh Triple Murder Accused Killed In Encounter

‘You Will Not Escape’: Rahul Gandhi’s Warning To EC Amid SIR Row

Meghalaya: 8 Of 12 UDP MLAs Join BJP, Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Them

Election Commission Responds To Questions Over SIR Process, Says ‘Decisions Taken With Everyone’s Approval’

Ghost Angle In Azamgarh Massacre! New Details Emerge After Man Kills Wife, Priests

Woman Stalked And Harassed By Bike-Borne Men In Delhi, Pushed Off Scooty

Hisar Panchayat Bans Love Marriages, Threatens Social Boycott: Is It Legal?

JeM Terrorist Adil Mustafa Neutralised In Udhampur Encounter Identified As PoK Native

J&K: Missing BJP MLA Vijay Sharma's Son Found In Delhi After Overnight Search

Azamgarh Triple Murder: Man Who Held Children Hostage Killed In UP Police Encounter

Karnataka Congress MLA Offers Resignation Over Indi Being Left Out Of Drought List

Cyclone Arnab Landfall Tonight, Schools Shut In Odisha-Andhra; Orange Alert In 6 States As System Nears Coast

Karnataka Man’s Body Found In 9 Pieces, Stuffed In 2 Bags Inside Sharjah Car, Wife-Son Missing

Akhilesh Vs Rahul? SP-Congress Leaders Spar Over Opposition Face Ahead Of 2027 UP Polls

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Prof Doolla Sent On Leave, Crime Branch Summons Him For Questioning Today

PM Modi Likely To Visit US For G20 Summit In December, Trump Meeting In Focus

International News

Trump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, Calls For Energy Routes To Bypass Iran

El Nino Heat May Cause 15,800 Deaths In India By February, Climate Impact Lab Warns

Trump’s 37-Minute UNGA Speech Puts ‘America First’ At Centre, From Iran Threat To Cuba Warning: Highlights

NYC Secures $131.5M DoorDash Settlement Over Worker Pay, Mamdani Hits Back At CEO’s ‘Greedy’ Remark

US Sets Sept 23 Deadline In New War Move Against Tehran: ‘All Iranian Airlines Will Be Grounded Globally’

Trump, Mamdani Strike Cordial Tone At Gracie Mansion, President Calls NYC Mayor ‘Great Potential’

Iran FM Araghchi Reaches New York Ahead Of Pezeshkian's Address At 81st UNGA Session

Business News

Diesel Prices Soar: Trump's Export Ban Plan, Impact On India And Europe Explained

Share Markets Follow Asian Peers, Sensex About 200 Points Higher, Nifty Marginally In Green

7% and Climbing: Why S&P Global And ADB Bank Both Raised India's GDP Growth Outlook

Festive Season Spending: How To Protect Your Credit Score While Shopping And Travelling

Bank Strike September 28-30: 5-Day Bank Holiday Across India, Here’s What Customers Need To Know

Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?

Bank Holiday Alert: September 27 To Be A Working Sunday For Banks Ahead Of 3-Day Shutdown

Nifty Today: Index Gains 125 Points; Sensex Up 392 Points In Mid-Session Trade

NSE IPO Listing Price: GMP Falls To Rs 43 Ahead Of September 24 Stock Market Debut

Sports News

Joe Root Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Another Major Milestone, Continues Record-Breaking Run

India's Nail-Biting Win Over Japan Scripts Major T20I Record

Haaland Recreates Viral AI Restaurant Meme With MrBeast

India vs Japan Wide-Ball Drama: Why Was The Call Reversed? Cricket Laws Explained

Asian Games: India Win Two More Medals, Jay Meena Creates Soft Tennis History

'Ajit Agarkar Has Been...': Ashwin Opens Up On BCCI Chief Selector's Tenure Amid Exit Buzz

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Medal In 10m Air Pistol Final

Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver! Completes Redemption After Hangzhou Heartbreak

'All The Way To Japan To Do This?': Sanjana Ganesan Trolls Bumrah Over Special Pillow Hunt

'Bihari Boys': Japan Cricketer Shares Special Photo With Ishan Kishan & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Real Madrid Launch Fierce Attack On Tebas, Call For La Liga Leadership Change

India Women’s Hockey Team Tear Thailand Apart 20-1 At Asian Games (IANS)

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