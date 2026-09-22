Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, September 23, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Arrest Grounds Must Be Given In Writing, Even In PMLA, UAPA Cases: Supreme Court
- Men Posing As Police Officers Gang-Rape 17-Year-Old Near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple
- Hisar Village Panchayat Passes Resolution Against Love Marriages, Threatens Social Boycott
- UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students In Lakhimpur Kheri, Shooter Dies By Suicide
- Malda Turns Tense After BJP Leader, Workers Attacked Over Political Dispute; TMC Member Accused
- ‘Bring Your Sisters’: MP BJP MLA’s Garba Remark On Muslim Men Triggers Political Row
- Punjab Calls ‘No Uniform’ Police Circular Fake, Rebuts Opposition Claims Over Security Advisory
- India’s Permanent UN Security Council Bid Gets Backing From 4 European Nations, Jaishankar Calls It ‘Historic’
- Kerala Government Recommends Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan In Case Involving Veena’s Firm
- Buying A Cheap Mobile Screen Guard? Govt Rolls Out New Quality Standard Rules: What To Know
- Jamui Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Shot In Police Encounter
- ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Elections For UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal: Check Dates
- Is Your Soap, Shampoo Veg Or Non-Veg? Coloured Dots On Packages To Now Indicate Product Origin
- Ram Temple Donation Theft: Congress Slams Delay In Charge Sheet, Claims CCTV Captured 105 Incidents
- J&K Govt Dismisses Teacher Accused Of Raping, Killing Minor Student In Kishtwar
- Newborn Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Children's Ward Of Telangana's RIMS Hospital; 28 Rescued
- 'We Don't Stand For Cheating': IIT Bombay Students Clarify Protest After Sahil Wakode's Suicide
- Air India Express Cancels Delhi-Patna-Delhi Flights From Sept 24 To 30; Here's Why
- Uproar In J&K Assembly As NC, BJP Clash Over Sheikh Abdullah, Maharaja Hari Singh Holiday
- Labourers least paid in India, society does not value their physical work: Delhi HC
International News
- US Sets Sept 23 Deadline In New War Move Against Tehran: ‘All Iranian Airlines Will Be Grounded Globally’
- Trump, Mamdani Strike Cordial Tone At Gracie Mansion, President Calls NYC Mayor ‘Great Potential’
- Iran FM Araghchi Reaches New York Ahead Of Pezeshkian's Address At 81st UNGA Session
- UK Arrests 65-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Links To 1994 Rwanda Genocide
- White House Launches 'Trump TV', 24/7 Streaming Platform Amid Media Access Dispute
- British Columbia Sues OpenAI In US Court Over Failure To Alert Cops Before Tumbler Ridge School Shooting
- Hundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable
- PTI Leaders, Imran Khan Family Face Arrests Ahead Of Sept 27 Pakistan Long March
Business News
- Dalal Street Rejoices As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 100 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,450
- After Meta, Google To Share CSAM Cases With I4C: What Changes For Child Safety In India
- Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest
- Tata Sons Row: Jamie Dimon Backs Chandrasekaran, Warns Conflict Could Deter Foreign Investment
- Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 22): Metals Slump, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- Tata Sons Crisis Explained: Chandrasekaran Reappointment, Tata Trusts’ Objection And Listing Plan
- Mark Zuckerberg Becomes $25 Billion Richer In A Day As Meta Shares Surge
Sports News
- Ajit Agarkar Opposed Bumrah As Captain, Wanted CSK Star To Lead? Report Makes Big Claim
- Rizwan Tried To Speak Out Twice, PCB Shut Him Down Amid NCCIA Probe: Report
- Rain To Spoil Historic India vs Japan T20? Check Latest Weather Forecast
- India vs Japan T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
- Messi Unveils Special Argentina Jersey Ahead Of Farewell Match
- MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Reveals Emotional Struggle After Controversial Asian Games Loss
- MS Dhoni’s Big Role In Zaheer Khan’s CSK Appointment Finally Revealed
- History In 10 Balls! Smriti Mandhana Becomes First To Reach Massive Milestone During Asian Games Final
- Asian Games Gold For India! Women In Blue Crush Sri Lanka In Dominant Final
- India Survive Japan Scare! Escape With 2-Run Victory In Low-Scoring Thriller
- Unwanted Record For Abhishek Sharma! India Star Joins Unfortunate List After Golden Duck vs Japan
- Badminton Heartbreak For India! Women’s Team Knocked Out In Asian Games QF
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
IIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Delhi, Madras Faculty Bodies Back Prof Dulla
Education
Doctors Cannot Evade Mandatory Govt Service Bond After Subsidised PG Education: Allahabad HC
Education
Odisha Heavy Rain: Are Schools Closed Tomorrow? Check Latest Update
Education
CBSE Board Exams 2027: Sample Papers, Marking Schemes Released For Classes 10, 12
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion