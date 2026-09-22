School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Arrest Grounds Must Be Given In Writing, Even In PMLA, UAPA Cases: Supreme Court

Men Posing As Police Officers Gang-Rape 17-Year-Old Near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple

Hisar Village Panchayat Passes Resolution Against Love Marriages, Threatens Social Boycott

UP Teacher Shot Dead In Front Of Students In Lakhimpur Kheri, Shooter Dies By Suicide

Malda Turns Tense After BJP Leader, Workers Attacked Over Political Dispute; TMC Member Accused

‘Bring Your Sisters’: MP BJP MLA’s Garba Remark On Muslim Men Triggers Political Row

Punjab Calls ‘No Uniform’ Police Circular Fake, Rebuts Opposition Claims Over Security Advisory

India’s Permanent UN Security Council Bid Gets Backing From 4 European Nations, Jaishankar Calls It ‘Historic’

Kerala Government Recommends Probe Against Pinarayi Vijayan In Case Involving Veena’s Firm

Buying A Cheap Mobile Screen Guard? Govt Rolls Out New Quality Standard Rules: What To Know

Jamui Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Shot In Police Encounter

ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Elections For UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal: Check Dates

Is Your Soap, Shampoo Veg Or Non-Veg? Coloured Dots On Packages To Now Indicate Product Origin

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Congress Slams Delay In Charge Sheet, Claims CCTV Captured 105 Incidents

J&K Govt Dismisses Teacher Accused Of Raping, Killing Minor Student In Kishtwar

Newborn Dies After Fire Breaks Out In Children's Ward Of Telangana's RIMS Hospital; 28 Rescued

'We Don't Stand For Cheating': IIT Bombay Students Clarify Protest After Sahil Wakode's Suicide

Air India Express Cancels Delhi-Patna-Delhi Flights From Sept 24 To 30; Here's Why

Uproar In J&K Assembly As NC, BJP Clash Over Sheikh Abdullah, Maharaja Hari Singh Holiday

Labourers least paid in India, society does not value their physical work: Delhi HC

International News

US Sets Sept 23 Deadline In New War Move Against Tehran: ‘All Iranian Airlines Will Be Grounded Globally’

Trump, Mamdani Strike Cordial Tone At Gracie Mansion, President Calls NYC Mayor ‘Great Potential’

Iran FM Araghchi Reaches New York Ahead Of Pezeshkian's Address At 81st UNGA Session

UK Arrests 65-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Links To 1994 Rwanda Genocide

White House Launches 'Trump TV', 24/7 Streaming Platform Amid Media Access Dispute

British Columbia Sues OpenAI In US Court Over Failure To Alert Cops Before Tumbler Ridge School Shooting

Hundreds Of US Flights Delayed After Construction Workers Cut Air Traffic Control Cable

PTI Leaders, Imran Khan Family Face Arrests Ahead Of Sept 27 Pakistan Long March

Business News

Dalal Street Rejoices As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Over 100 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,450

After Meta, Google To Share CSAM Cases With I4C: What Changes For Child Safety In India

Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest

Tata Sons Row: Jamie Dimon Backs Chandrasekaran, Warns Conflict Could Deter Foreign Investment

Tata Sierra Dark Edition First Look: What Makes The SUV Stand Out?

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 22): Metals Slump, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Tata Sons Crisis Explained: Chandrasekaran Reappointment, Tata Trusts’ Objection And Listing Plan

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes $25 Billion Richer In A Day As Meta Shares Surge

Sports News

Ajit Agarkar Opposed Bumrah As Captain, Wanted CSK Star To Lead? Report Makes Big Claim

Rizwan Tried To Speak Out Twice, PCB Shut Him Down Amid NCCIA Probe: Report

Rain To Spoil Historic India vs Japan T20? Check Latest Weather Forecast

India vs Japan T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Messi Unveils Special Argentina Jersey Ahead Of Farewell Match

MMA Fighter Suchika Tariyal Reveals Emotional Struggle After Controversial Asian Games Loss

MS Dhoni’s Big Role In Zaheer Khan’s CSK Appointment Finally Revealed

History In 10 Balls! Smriti Mandhana Becomes First To Reach Massive Milestone During Asian Games Final

Asian Games Gold For India! Women In Blue Crush Sri Lanka In Dominant Final

India Survive Japan Scare! Escape With 2-Run Victory In Low-Scoring Thriller

Unwanted Record For Abhishek Sharma ! India Star Joins Unfortunate List After Golden Duck vs Japan

Badminton Heartbreak For India! Women’s Team Knocked Out In Asian Games QF

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