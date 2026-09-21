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School Assembly News Headlines Today September 22, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, September 22, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Jaipur: Dairy Owner Killed After Unnumbered Thar Hits Scooty, CCTV Footage Surfaces
- West Bengal SIR: 37 Lakh Pending Appeals May Take 12 Years To Clear, EC Seeks More Tribunals
- Class 6 Girl Held Captive, Raped By Tailor In Delhi's Sadar Bazar
- IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Director Signs 18-Point Charter After 3-Day Protest
- ‘One District, One Mafia’: Posters Target Akhilesh Yadav, SP
- AIMIM Open To Alliance With Parties Looking To Prevent BJP In UP: Owaisi
- Blood Stains, Rope Around Neck: Surendra Koli’s Brother Raises Doubt Over Suicide, Seeks Probe
- Lost In Amritsar, Elderly Punjab Man Reaches Bihar; Stranger Uses ChatGPT To Find Family
- MNS Worker Smears Influencer With Ink, Forces To Prostrate Before Raj Thackeray Photo Over Reel
- Why Did Shehzad Poonawalla Leave BJP? Former Spokesperson Reveals ‘Real Story’
- Sonam Wangchuk Announces 20-Km Ladakh March On Sept 23, A Year After Deadly Protests
- IIT Bombay Suspends Dean Amid Student Suicide Probe, Apologises For Earlier Statement
- Kerala Rains: CM Satheesan Orders Hourly Reviews As 5 Killed, 2 Missing In Flash Floods
International News
- Germany Elections: Merz’s CDU Suffers Historic Setback As AfD Wins In Northeast
- 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan; Kabul Warns Islamabad
- Drone Hits LPG Tanker With 9 Indian Mariners Aboard Near Strait Of Hormuz
- Houthis Assure Trump US Ships Won’t Be Targeted, Warn Others Against Joining Saudi Arabia
- 'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Says It Won't Be Forced To Choose Between Fighting And Talks
- ‘Abducted By Police’: Imran Khan’s Family Reacts To Sister Aleema's Arrest, Calls Govt 'Fascist
- Italy Plans School Ban On Burqas, Niqabs; Meloni Proposes Foreign Student Cap
- Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan Arrested In Lahore Days After Speaking Out His Prison Treatment: Reports
Business News
- Share Markets Volatile Amid US-China Talks, Sensex Soars 300 Points, Nifty Opens Flat
- Onion Prices Rise 82% In Three Months Ahead Of Festive Season: What’s Behind The Surge?
- WhatsApp Number Change: How To Save Your Chats When Moving To A New Number
- Noel Tata Opposes Chandrasekaran’s Third Term, Tata Trusts Considers Legal Action
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 21): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- Nifty 50 Equal Weight Vs Nifty 50: What 3-Year, 5-Year And 7-Year Returns Show
- Fed Rate Hike: DIIs Bought Rs 12,504 Crore In September As Foreign Investors Sold
Sports News
- India TT Star Breaks Cricket's 'No-Handshake With Pakistan' Trend At Asian Games 2026
- Calicut FC Footballer Dies At 29 In Tragic Late-Night Accident In Kozhikode
- Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Event
- ‘Tu Chhole Bechne Aaya Hai?’ Wasim Akram Publicly Humiliates Babar Azam
- Abhishek Sharma Moving To Japan? 6 Suitcases For Asian Games Leave Internet In Splits
- India Thrash Pakistan 3-0! Indian Women Continue Unbeaten Run In Asian Games Table Tennis
- Asian Games 2026: Typhoon Dujuan Threatens Japan As Aichi-Nagoya Face Heavy Rain Threat
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