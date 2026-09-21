School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Jaipur: Dairy Owner Killed After Unnumbered Thar Hits Scooty, CCTV Footage Surfaces

West Bengal SIR: 37 Lakh Pending Appeals May Take 12 Years To Clear, EC Seeks More Tribunals

Class 6 Girl Held Captive, Raped By Tailor In Delhi's Sadar Bazar

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Director Signs 18-Point Charter After 3-Day Protest

‘One District, One Mafia’: Posters Target Akhilesh Yadav, SP

AIMIM Open To Alliance With Parties Looking To Prevent BJP In UP: Owaisi

Blood Stains, Rope Around Neck: Surendra Koli’s Brother Raises Doubt Over Suicide, Seeks Probe

Lost In Amritsar, Elderly Punjab Man Reaches Bihar; Stranger Uses ChatGPT To Find Family

MNS Worker Smears Influencer With Ink, Forces To Prostrate Before Raj Thackeray Photo Over Reel

Why Did Shehzad Poonawalla Leave BJP? Former Spokesperson Reveals ‘Real Story’

Sonam Wangchuk Announces 20-Km Ladakh March On Sept 23, A Year After Deadly Protests

IIT Bombay Suspends Dean Amid Student Suicide Probe, Apologises For Earlier Statement

Kerala Rains: CM Satheesan Orders Hourly Reviews As 5 Killed, 2 Missing In Flash Floods

International News

Germany Elections: Merz’s CDU Suffers Historic Setback As AfD Wins In Northeast

3 Killed, 4 Injured As Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan; Kabul Warns Islamabad

Drone Hits LPG Tanker With 9 Indian Mariners Aboard Near Strait Of Hormuz

Houthis Assure Trump US Ships Won’t Be Targeted, Warn Others Against Joining Saudi Arabia

'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Says It Won't Be Forced To Choose Between Fighting And Talks

‘Abducted By Police’: Imran Khan’s Family Reacts To Sister Aleema's Arrest, Calls Govt 'Fascist

Italy Plans School Ban On Burqas, Niqabs; Meloni Proposes Foreign Student Cap

Imran Khan ’s Sister Aleema Khan Arrested In Lahore Days After Speaking Out His Prison Treatment: Reports

Business News

Share Markets Volatile Amid US-China Talks, Sensex Soars 300 Points, Nifty Opens Flat

Onion Prices Rise 82% In Three Months Ahead Of Festive Season: What’s Behind The Surge?

WhatsApp Number Change: How To Save Your Chats When Moving To A New Number

Noel Tata Opposes Chandrasekaran’s Third Term, Tata Trusts Considers Legal Action

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 21): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Nifty 50 Equal Weight Vs Nifty 50: What 3-Year, 5-Year And 7-Year Returns Show

Fed Rate Hike: DIIs Bought Rs 12,504 Crore In September As Foreign Investors Sold

Sports News

India TT Star Breaks Cricket's 'No-Handshake With Pakistan' Trend At Asian Games 2026

Calicut FC Footballer Dies At 29 In Tragic Late-Night Accident In Kozhikode

Himanshu Dhillon Wins Silver, Rudrankksh Patil Takes Bronze In Asian Games 10m Air Rifle Event

‘Tu Chhole Bechne Aaya Hai?’ Wasim Akram Publicly Humiliates Babar Azam

Abhishek Sharma Moving To Japan? 6 Suitcases For Asian Games Leave Internet In Splits

India Thrash Pakistan 3-0! Indian Women Continue Unbeaten Run In Asian Games Table Tennis

Asian Games 2026: Typhoon Dujuan Threatens Japan As Aichi-Nagoya Face Heavy Rain Threat

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