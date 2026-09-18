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School Assembly News Headlines Today September 19, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, September 19, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Mamata-Led TMC Submits New Name, Symbol Choices To EC ‘Under Strongest Protest’ After Interim Order
- Eggs, Tomatoes Thrown At Ravneet Bittu's Convoy In Punjab; BJP Leader Alleges AAP Plot
- DUSU Polls: NSUI Presidential Candidate Alleges Family Members Detained As Voting Underway
- Urinal In Food Storage, Cockroaches, Flies: FDA Suspends Licence Of Mumbai's Iconic Olympia
- 'Vote Chori, Govt Chori, Now Party Chori': Rahul Gandhi Slams EC Over TMC Name, Symbol Order
- DUSU Elections 2026: Delhi HC Bans Victory Processions, Issues Notices To 140 Candidates
- Surendra Koli, Acquitted In 2006 Nithari Killings Cases, Dies By Suicide
- Bengaluru CGST Superintendent Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe, Mediator Also Held
- HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft: India Set To Hand Over First Indigenous Trainer To Air Force
- Passport Rules Changed: Children Under 15 To Get 5-Year Validity Or Until Age 18
- Congress Back Mamata, Slams ECI Over TMC Symbol Freeze, Calls Move ‘Gift To Modi’
- 'Attacked By Dogs': How Delhi Teen's Gangrape-Murder Came To Light After Body Found In Field
- TMC Symbol Row: Ritabrata Banerjee Faction Picks 3 New Names, Symbols For Bypolls
- Nestle Baby Food Under FSSAI Scanner: 3 Cases Filed Over Ads, Biotin Content
- TMC Name-Symbol Row: Mamata Faction Gets Football Player, Arup Roy Camp Gets Envelope
- Amritsar ASI Shot Dead On Duty, Civilian Also Gunned Down Hours Earlier
- Pvt school approval fraud case: Ex-Minister Anbil Mahesh appears before police for questioning
- Bengal SIR: Over 37 Lakh Appeals Against Electoral Roll Changes Pending, EC Tells SC
- IIT Graduate, Bank Manager Among 6 Held In Rs 1.12 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
International News
- Trump Says Major Progress Made Towards US Army Base In Poland
- Nigeria: At least 37 suspected illegal miners die in custody
- Indian Man Dies On Malaysia Airlines Flight To Sydney After In-Flight Medical Emergency
- UPI MDR: Govt To Monitor Daily From October 15 To Ensure Merchants Don’t Pass Fee To Consumers
- US Green Card Rules Change From Sept 18: How New Public Charge Test Could Affect Indian H-1B Workers
- UN Panel Flags Possible US War Crimes In Iran Strikes, Accuses Tehran Of Crimes Against Humanity
- Islamabad Sealed Ahead Of Sept 27 PTI March; Army Trucks, Artillery Pieces Spotted
- China Asks Iran To Rein In Houthis After Saudi Appeal Over Red Sea Offensive
- ‘He’s Lying, I’m First’: Sydney Buyers Clash Over Who Got Apple’s Latest iPhone First; India Join Frenzy
- Sikh Truck Driver Stabbed 17 Times At US Rest Stop Days After Trump Admin's ‘Mr Singh’ Post
- US Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale Of 48 F-35 Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia
- US Allows Iran At UNGA Despite War, Denies Visa To Palestinian President Abbas For 2nd Year; Here's Why
Business News
- Noel Tata Vs Chandrasekaran: Why Tata Trusts Is Opposing His Fresh 5-Year Term At Tata Sons
- Share Markets Rally As Oil Prices Ease, Sensex Climbs Over 200 Points, Nifty Nears 23,350
- Moody’s Raises India GDP Forecast To 7%: What It Means For The Economy
- Planning To Buy A Car? Check Latest Loan Rates And EMI From Canara Bank, SBI, HDFC And More
- NSE IPO Day 2: Subscription At 0.55x, GMP At Rs 120, Should You Hit Subscribe?
- 900bhp, Fast Laps And Off-Roading: Inside Lamborghini Esperienza Corsa
- JSW Motors’ Biggest Surprise? Chery iCaur V23 Spotted Testing In India
- Tata Stocks Fall Up To 9%: Tata Chemicals, TCS Slide Amid Noel Tata-Chandrasekaran Row
- Stock Market Today: Why Sensex And Nifty Are Rising On Friday, Top Stocks In Focus
Sports News
- Why Is Team India Wearing A Different Jersey At Asian Games 2026? Rules Explained
- Asian Games 2026: India Storm Into Semis After 8-Wicket Win Over Japan
- Gautam Gambhir's Clear Message To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Entire Series On Bench
- Abhishek Sharma Almost Predicted His Carnage, Pre-Match Speech Goes Viral
- India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026: When Is The Much-Awaited Rivalry Fixture?
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek's Sweet Bromance Wins Hearts During Trophy Celebration
- Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain To India's Trophy Celebration After 3-0 Sweep
- Mohammad Rizwan Betting, Match Fixing Row Takes Unexpected Turn Over 'Jummah Prayers'
- Abhishek Sharma's Viral 'Om Namah Shivaya' Celebration After Fastest 100, Gambhir Reacts
- Ishan Kishan's 'Bismillah' Reply To Afghanistan Players Catches Everyone Off-Guard
- Mohammad Rizwan's Blunt Response To Pakistan Cyber Crime Agency After Gambling Accusation
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