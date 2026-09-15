School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

No Cap With Megha Prasad: How India Turned BRICS Divides Into Diplomatic Leverage

Maharashtra MLA With Rs 3,300-Cr Net Worth Turns Beggar For A Day, Says ‘Someone Gave Me Rs 20’

Kerala Vlogger Shares Afghanistan Ordeal, Says Taliban Warned Of Arrest Over Solo Travel

‘She Is Experiencing Trauma’: Gurugram Biker’s Brother On Hit And Run, Bike Crash

Centre Calls Urgent Meeting Over Italian Passengers Who Flew From Delhi To Munich Without Immigration

Amit Shah’s UCC 2029 Push Meets Caution From BJP Allies In Andhra Pradesh, Bihar

Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case Accused Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Rajasthan; Murder Charges Added

BRICS Summit: Bicycle, Moped Images Spark Debate Over India’s Portrayal

Rajouri Police Bust LeT Terror Network, Arrest 3 Overground Workers

West Bengal: BJP Fields Suvendu Adhikari’s PA's Mother For Nandigram Bypoll

Heavy Rain Batters Gujarat, IMD Issues Red Alert For 8 Districts

Who Is IPS Officer Bushra Bano? West Bengal Cop In Row Over Video

Aditi Singh, Rita Bahuguna Joshi To Support Rahul Gandhi In 2027 UP Polls? Here's How Congress Can Gain

'Why Did You Chase Us': Gurugram Biker Questions Car Driver Who Hit Her

Manoj Jarange Heads To Mumbai Despite Police Denying Protest Permission, Cites HC Order

HYROX Faces Backlash After Athlete Poops Mid-Race, Issues Apology

Left parties to announce candidates for Oct 6 bypoll in TN

International News

Indian-Origin Woman, Nepali-American Friend Killed By Subway Train In New York

US Lawmaker Submits Amendment Naming India In Russia Sanctions Act

Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev Paid For Trump Jr’s Bahamas Wedding Parties: Couple Confirms

US Supreme Court Blocks Trump Bid To Restrict Mail-In Voting Ahead Of November Midterms

Meta Agrees To Report Child Sexual Abuse Cases To Law Enforcement Agencies: Govt Sources

US Faces Arms Shortages As Washington Burns $33.4 Billion In Iran War

Trump Dials Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Live On Stage, Says AI Takeover Claims Are A ‘Hoax’: WATCH

US Admits It Has Deployed A Weapon In Space, Citing Threats From Russia, China

Is The UK To Be Partitioned? Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland Send Westminster ‘Independence’ Warning

Saudi Arabia Activates Emergency Alerts After Houthi Missile, Drone Attacks; 13 Civilians Injured

Another AI Safety Researcher Quits Major Lab, Warns: 'AI Could Cause Harm In 5 Years'

Business News

Dalal Street Hopeful Amid Soaring Oil Prices, Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points, Nifty Above 23,500

Oracle Layoffs: The 6 AM Email That Told Employees, ‘Today Is Your Last Working Day’

Can Hyundai Bayon Repeat The Success Of Creta? Here's What We Know

UPI Charges: Govt Says No Bank Can Levy Fee On Transactions Up To Rs 2,000, Check New Rule

BMW i5 LWB Review: Is This The Luxury EV That Could Take BMW To No.1?

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 15): Metals Flat, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

No Mobile Data? RBI’s UPI Tap And Pay Lets You Pay By Tapping Your Phone At Stores

Repo Rate Hike On The Cards? RBI May Shift From 5.25% Amid Rising Inflation

Sports News

7 Aussie Captains Seek Australian Government Intervention, Fear Imran Khan ‘Will Die In Jail’

Asian Games 2026: 5 Indian Athletes Await Visas, Acclimatisation Plans At Risk

Mbappe Sparks France Dressing-Room War, Leaves Dembélé Furious Over Ballon d’Or Remarks: Report

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Playing XI & Live Streaming Details

Bihar Minister On Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy Row: ‘Keep Politics Out Of Sports’

India Have 7 More Asia Cup Titles Than Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Combined - Full List

Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav Among Stars At Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

West Indies Great Gets Emotional Over Imran Khan ’s Treatment In Pakistan: 'I Know The Man'

Taylor Swift Spotted With Tom Cruise At Chiefs Game As Emmy Cameo Airs

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Make Football History, Break Scoring World Record

'My Wife Started Shouting': India Great Explodes Over Gambhir's Handling Of Samson, Sooryavanshi

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