Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today September 11, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Delhi schools have been asked to step up dengue prevention. Check new directions on full-sleeve uniforms, Dengue Homework Cards and monitoring.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- TVK Fields Former MLAs In Madurantakam, Dharapuram For October 6 TN Bypolls
- Vijay’s ‘Jaw’ Gesture Sparks Row, Stalin Responds On MISA: ‘I Still Bear Scars From Emergency’
- Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into SC-ST Relief Claims After UP Family Gets Rs 23 Lakh
- Will Putin Arrive At Noida Airport? 3 Russian Military Aircraft Land At Jewar For First Time
- AI-Made PMO ID, Rs 7 Lakh Shopping Spree: Details Emerge After Man Held At PM Event
- BJP MLC claims Rohit Pawar may join Cong
- Remove Shoorveer Song From Mirzapur: Rajasthan BJP Leader To Censor Board
- No Relocation Of Khade Hanuman Idol Without Scientific Assessment: Ujjain Administration
- Mayawati Expels Akash Anand From BSP After His Father-In-Law Ashok Siddharth Quits Politics
- Wild Elephant Spotted With Tractor Tyre Around Neck In Assam’s Numaligarh
- Karnataka Govt Launches 7 Key Initiatives As DK Shivakumar Completes 100 Days In Office
- TVK slams Stalin's video speech, demands proof of MISA detention
- Delhi HC Pulls Up CJP Leaders Over Posts Against Gaurav Bhatia, Orders Their Removal
International News
- ‘English Is Just A Tool’: Chinese Professor Wants Language Dropped As Core Subject
- US Base In Jordan Damaged In Iranian Strike; A-10 Loses Wing, F-15 Jets Also Hit
- ‘Get Off Our Roads, Mr Singh’: Trump DHS Ad Sparks Racism Row Over Indian Reference
- Sheikh Hasina’s Daughter Saima Wazed Resigns From WHO Post Amid Fraud Probe
- ‘$5,000 To Every American’: Trump’s Big Promise If Republicans Win US Midterms
- West Asia War Escalates As Iran Strikes 10 Ships Near Hormuz After US Sinks Five Oil Tankers
- Zelenskyy’s Plane ‘Almost Hit By Drone’ During Take-Off From Moldova, Norway PM Says
- US Senators Demand Action Against Three India-Based Companies For Data 'Theft'
- Europe Trip, 24 Gram Gold, New Bike: What Can You Buy For The Price Of An iPhone Duo?
Business News
- Oil Hovers Above $100, Dalal Street On Edge: Sensex Over 74,800, Nifty Marginally Higher
- Brent Crude Crosses $100: What Is Driving Oil Prices Higher Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruption?
- Brent Crude Crosses $100: OMCs Face Rs 5 Loss On Petrol, Rs 23 On Diesel; What It Means For India
- NSE IPO Update: Rs 30,000 Crore Issue Now Likely At Rs 23,000 Crore, Here's Why
- India Eyes Tariff Edge Over Asian Rivals As US Trade Deal Nears Close
- Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 10): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Sports News
- Rohit Sharma’s Cryptic T-Shirt Message Goes Viral, Fans Target Agarkar Link
- India's Tour Against This Team Sparks Huge Buzz, Over 50,000 Tickets Already Sold
- Pakistan Cricketers Mistaken For Asylum Seekers During UK Protest
- Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027? CSK Star Reveals Big Update
- Who Is Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia? Know About Her Career, Wealth
- India vs Bangladesh Semi-Final: Know Match Time, Live Telecast And Streaming Details
- 47-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates T20 History, Sets ‘World Record’
- Huge Blow For India! Star Pacer Out Of IND vs AFG Series, Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah
- India-Pakistan Trilateral Cricket Series Next Year? Big Revelation
- Hardik Pandya To Make Comeback On This Date, BCCI Shares Big Update
- Bizarre Incident In UK: Masked Protesters Surround Pakistan Team's Hotel
- 'IPL Connection': Pakistan Coach Branded 'Indian Agent' By Cricket Legend
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
Delhi Schools Asked To Prevent Dengue: Students Encouraged To Wear Full-Sleeve Uniforms
Education
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Today? Check Response Sheet, Latest Updates Here
Education
CAT 2026: Registration Closing Soon, MBA Aspirants Must Check Application Guidelines
Education
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Urges GGSIPU Students To Turn Aspirations Into Action
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion