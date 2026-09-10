School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

TVK Fields Former MLAs In Madurantakam, Dharapuram For October 6 TN Bypolls

Vijay’s ‘Jaw’ Gesture Sparks Row, Stalin Responds On MISA: ‘I Still Bear Scars From Emergency’

Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into SC-ST Relief Claims After UP Family Gets Rs 23 Lakh

Will Putin Arrive At Noida Airport? 3 Russian Military Aircraft Land At Jewar For First Time

AI-Made PMO ID, Rs 7 Lakh Shopping Spree: Details Emerge After Man Held At PM Event

BJP MLC claims Rohit Pawar may join Cong

Remove Shoorveer Song From Mirzapur: Rajasthan BJP Leader To Censor Board

No Relocation Of Khade Hanuman Idol Without Scientific Assessment: Ujjain Administration

Mayawati Expels Akash Anand From BSP After His Father-In-Law Ashok Siddharth Quits Politics

Wild Elephant Spotted With Tractor Tyre Around Neck In Assam’s Numaligarh

Karnataka Govt Launches 7 Key Initiatives As DK Shivakumar Completes 100 Days In Office

TVK slams Stalin's video speech, demands proof of MISA detention

Delhi HC Pulls Up CJP Leaders Over Posts Against Gaurav Bhatia, Orders Their Removal

International News

‘English Is Just A Tool’: Chinese Professor Wants Language Dropped As Core Subject

US Base In Jordan Damaged In Iranian Strike; A-10 Loses Wing, F-15 Jets Also Hit

‘Get Off Our Roads, Mr Singh’: Trump DHS Ad Sparks Racism Row Over Indian Reference

Sheikh Hasina’s Daughter Saima Wazed Resigns From WHO Post Amid Fraud Probe

‘$5,000 To Every American’: Trump’s Big Promise If Republicans Win US Midterms

West Asia War Escalates As Iran Strikes 10 Ships Near Hormuz After US Sinks Five Oil Tankers

Zelenskyy’s Plane ‘Almost Hit By Drone’ During Take-Off From Moldova, Norway PM Says

US Senators Demand Action Against Three India-Based Companies For Data 'Theft'

Europe Trip, 24 Gram Gold, New Bike: What Can You Buy For The Price Of An iPhone Duo?

Business News

Oil Hovers Above $100, Dalal Street On Edge: Sensex Over 74,800, Nifty Marginally Higher

Brent Crude Crosses $100: What Is Driving Oil Prices Higher Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruption?

Brent Crude Crosses $100: OMCs Face Rs 5 Loss On Petrol, Rs 23 On Diesel; What It Means For India

NSE IPO Update: Rs 30,000 Crore Issue Now Likely At Rs 23,000 Crore, Here's Why

India Eyes Tariff Edge Over Asian Rivals As US Trade Deal Nears Close

Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 10): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Sports News

Rohit Sharma’s Cryptic T-Shirt Message Goes Viral, Fans Target Agarkar Link

India's Tour Against This Team Sparks Huge Buzz, Over 50,000 Tickets Already Sold

Pakistan Cricketers Mistaken For Asylum Seekers During UK Protest

Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2027? CSK Star Reveals Big Update

Who Is Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend Aditi Hundia? Know About Her Career, Wealth

India vs Bangladesh Semi-Final: Know Match Time, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

47-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates T20 History, Sets ‘World Record’

Huge Blow For India! Star Pacer Out Of IND vs AFG Series, Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah

India-Pakistan Trilateral Cricket Series Next Year? Big Revelation

Hardik Pandya To Make Comeback On This Date, BCCI Shares Big Update

Bizarre Incident In UK: Masked Protesters Surround Pakistan Team's Hotel

'IPL Connection': Pakistan Coach Branded 'Indian Agent' By Cricket Legend

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