School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: Operator Sudhanshu Arrested, Partner Shubham Tyagi ‘Fugitive’

Ahmedabad Honour Killing: Father, Brother Kill 22-Year-Old Woman Over Viral Video, Fake Road Accident

Vande Mataram Row: Farooqs Stand For Full Rendition; Congress Objects, BJP Hits Back

Jharkhand SIR: 3 Afghan Nationals Found On Jamshedpur Voter List; BJP Raises Questions

‘How Can Magistrate Issue Notice?’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Official Over CJP Protest Notice

ISKCON Juhu's Kitchen Licence Cancelled After FDA Finds Hygiene Irregularities

Ram Temple Staff's ID Hacked To Issue Fake Darshan Passes, Probe Ordered

Delhi: 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Okhla

‘Prof’ Or ‘Proff’? Scientist CNR Rao Summoned Over Name Discrepancy In Karnataka SIR

Exclusive: Will Bihar End Liquor Ban? CM Samrat Choudhary Reveals Govt’s Stand

99% Of Nagpur’s 'Underworld And Social World' Support Me: Nitin Gadkari

Entering Woman's House At Night, Lifting Clothes Does Not Amount To Rape Attempt: Jharkhand HC

Kanpur Engineer Released After Russia Detention, Wife Thanks BJP MP

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn In as J&K, Ladakh High Court Chief Justice

Delhi To See Rain Over Weekend, Weather To Remain Dry Today

International News

Netanyahu Denies UAE Warned Him of Hamas October 7 Attack 10 Days Before It Happened

Trump Bans Canadian Liquor, Dairy Goods As Trade War Escalates

Is Masood Azhar In Afghanistan? Kabul Responds To Pakistan's Claims

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s, World's Highest Paid Leader, Get Salary Hike Of Over 60%

US-Iran War Escalates As Five Iranian Oil Tankers Destroyed In US Strikes; Tehran Retaliates

Air India Warns of Delays, Cancellations After UK Air Traffic Control Glitch

‘Israel’s Corner’: MPs Raise Tough Questions On India’s West Asia Policy Before Jaishankar

Eiffel Tower Closed As Staff Strike After Female Workers Asked To Step Aside For Hindu Group

Business News

6 IPOs Open Today, Rs 4,500 Crore On Offer After 30 Years: Rentomojo, Karamtara And More

NSE IPO: Price Band Likely At Rs 1,700-1,785, Issue May Open Next Week, Says Report

Bloodbath At Dalal Street Continues Amid No Hopes Of US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Over 500 Points Down

Chandigarh Uber, Rapido Ban: Cab Licences Suspended For 6 Months; What Commuters Can Use Now

Oil Price Surge: Why Brent Crude Is Closing In On $100 A Barrel, Strait Of Hormuz In Focus

Google’s Real-Money Gaming Case Ends: CCI Closes Probe After New Law Changes Rules

India’s Big Semiconductor Bet: $13 Billion Plan Aims To Build Chips From Design To Manufacturing

Sports News

Asian Games Hotel Drama Ends, BCCI Reveals Accommodation Plan

Babar Azam Drops Bombshell! Pakistan Captain Says He Wasn’t Consulted On Squad Shake-Up

BCCI VP Makes Big Statement On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup Chances

'I'm Worried': Wasim Akram Makes Emotional Appeal Over Imran Khan ’s Health

Ronaldo Missed, Messi Didn't! Argentina Icon Returns To Ballon d'Or Race, Portugal Star Snubbed

Real Madrid Survive Late Scare! Mbappe, Valverde Seal Champions League Win Over Inter

Haaland In Ugly Scuffle! Manchester City Star's Heated Altercation With Porto Midfielder

'Batting Is Struggling, Bowling Below Average': Wasim Akram Delivers Brutal Verdict On Pakistan

Shubman Gill Celebrates 27th Birthday With Family, Shares Heartwarming Images On Instagram

50,000 Tickets Gone! India’s New Zealand Tour Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy

Alcaraz OUT! Ben Shelton Pulls Off Stunning US Open Quarterfinal Shocker

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