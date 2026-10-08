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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 9 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 9, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Delhi Cop Alleges He Was Bitten, Uniform Torn During INDIA Bloc Protest; 3 FIRs Registered
- Congress Workers Assault Kashmiri Youth In Delhi For Abusing Rahul Gandhi; Victim Is A 'Fan Of PM Modi'
- ‘Local Train’ In The Air? IndiGo Passengers Stand In Aisle, Pass Food Around During Turbulence. VIDEO
- 'Unmistakable Presence': PM Modi, Yogi, Gadkari Condole Nana Patekar's Demise, Recall His Work Beyond Cinema
- 'Vaathi Is Coming': Rahul Gandhi To Meet Students In Chennai On Oct 10, Same Day As CJP Delhi Protest
- From BJP Campaigner To Govt Adviser: Mithun Chakraborty's New Bengal Role Draws Criticism
- A 'Surprise Guest' To Reach Dipke-Led Anti-SIR Protest In Bengaluru Today. Who's He?
- Minor Girl Found Beheaded In MP Forest, Supsect Boyfriend Dies While Fleeing
- One Protest, Many Fault Lines: Can INDIA Bloc Survive Till 2029?
- INDIA Bloc Protest: Kharge Hosts Second Lunch, Tejashwi Leads Patna Demonstration
- 'Narendra Modi Vote Chor': Dipke Targets PM As Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj Join Bengaluru Protest
- ‘Rahul Gandhi Desperate To Come To Power’: BJP Accuses Congress Of Plotting ‘Anarchy'
- Keralam BJP chief hits out at CM Satheesan over party councillor's detention
International News
- IMF Reaches $1.21 Billion Pakistan Deal As Food, Fuel Prices And Unemployment Rise
- UP Sports Quota: Yogi Adityanath Says Recruitment Now Driven By Merit, Not ‘Recommendations’
- 'Could Be My Children': French Mayor Shields Student Protestors As Police Fire Tear Gas | WATCH
- 3 Killed In Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airport As Yemen War Intensifies, Riyadh Vows Retaliation
- Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai Win Nobel Chemistry Prize For Breakthrough In ‘Mirror Image’ Molecules
- ‘Crime Against People’: Elon Musk Alleges ‘Oligarchs’ Blocking Starlink India Launch
Business News
- West Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500
- RBI Hikes Repo Rate To 5.5%: Future Home Loan EMIs, Interest Cost And What Borrowers Should Know
- UPI Charges From January 2027? MDR Rollout May Be Deferred From October 15: Report
- Porsche To Cut 9,000 Jobs By 2030 As Automaker Rethinks China And EV Strategy
- Want To Change Your Aadhaar Name? Check Which Documents You Will Need
- Home Loan Co-Borrower: Why Parents Are Helping Children Buy Homes In Tier-2 Cities
- From $4 Trillion To $8 Trillion: Report Says India’s Economy Could Double In 10 Years
- Paytm Shares Tumble Nearly 8% As UPI MDR Rollout Faces Possible Delay
- GST Council Meeting: New Proposals Aim To Simplify Refunds, Returns And Business Registration
Sports News
- 18-Year-Old School Student Becomes Most Expensive Buy At SA20 Auction
- Nana Patekar Was An Off-Spinner As A Child, Would Skip Meals When Virat Kohli Got Out
- Mohammed Shami Gets A Spot In The Team, Will Play Match On This Day
- Dinesh Falahari's Fresh Claim On Virat-Anushka: 'They Came As Businessmen, Now Devote Radha Rani'
- Nana Patekar No More: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes
- Nana Patekar's Hidden Sporting Talent: How A Film Role Led To National Shooting Medals
- How Much Money Did Ajit Agarkar Make From BCCI? Salary And Net Worth Revealed
- Nana Patekar Death: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Tribute To 'True Legend'
- PCB Announces PSL Schedule; Another IPL-PSL Showdown Looms
- Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Hit By Legal Battle, Vinoo Mankad Trophy Exit Confirmed
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